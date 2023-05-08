SOUTH GLENS FALLS — As construction continues on the new Common Roots Brewing Co. in the village of South Glens Falls, the company announced another exciting expansion 40 miles south.

Common Roots announced that it is under contract to acquire the assets of CH Evans Brewery at the Albany Pump Station. The news came from a joint statement from the owners of Common Roots, Christian and Bert Weber, and Neil Evans, the principal owner of CH Evans Brewery in Albany.

Common Roots plans to purchase the building and take over the full operations at the iconic downtown Albany location in November.

This is Common Roots Brewing’s first expansion outside of its original South Glens Falls locations and satisfies the company’s established goal to open a Capital Region location.

“We are both excited and humbled to be continuing the CH Evans legacy while bringing this historic building into the Common Roots family,” the Webers said in the statement. “We are thrilled to be able to continue the historic operations at the Albany Pump Station while expanding the Common Roots brand there.”

According to the news release, Evans made the decision to sell the operations and was looking for "a buyer who would continue the tradition and help elevate the business to the next level." A mutual acquaintance of the Evanses and the Webers brought the brewery owners together and an agreement was reached in late March.

Common Roots has agreed to continue to brew some CH Evans original recipes and will supplement this with Common Roots beers and a newly revised menu after the anticipated sale is finalized in November.

“My family and I are grateful that Bert and Christian and the Common Roots Brewing Company team are able to carry on the CH Evans brewing tradition in New York State. My family started this business back in the 1780s, and I have carried that tradition on. To see that it will be carried forward in capable hands is very exciting for my family and our CH Evans staff,” Evans said.

The current owner revived his family’s historic brand by bringing the operation to the original water pump station not far from the Hudson River in Albany in 1999, when he extensively renovated the space to accommodate brewing equipment, a restaurant and event space.

The original CH Evans brewery started operation in 1786 in Hudson, New York and the company was in continual operation up until prohibition in 1920 producing as much 65,000 barrels in 1915.

Common Roots began operations in 2014 and was founded by the father and son team of Bert and Christian Weber. The company experienced tremendous growth and expanded distribution into seven states. The company experienced a fire that destroyed the original building in 2019.

The Webers rebuilt and reopened on the current site in 2020 and are now expanding their South Glens Falls operation to an adjoining location. The new space will be called “Common Roots Bierhall and Barrel House” and will provide increased storage, a new event and restaurant space, and a separate wild beer and barrel fermentation brewing operations. That expansion will be operational in July 2023 to accommodate larger events and ease crowding during peak times at the South Glens Falls location.

Sales price and other terms of the agreement were not made available.