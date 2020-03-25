Some businesses busy during coronavirus shutdown

Chief Operating Officer Chris Barden said many of their customers are based in health care or medical manufacturing, so they still have significant needs for cleaning and disinfecting. The company has stepped up its presence in these companies to disinfect high-touch surfaces.

The company, which has about 230 employees, he has not had to bring more people on in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, because work has slowed down at other businesses, such as the hospitality sector.

“Our challenge right now is how to shift resources internally,” Barden said.

Supermarkets busy

As people have stripped toilet paper from shelves and meat from coolers, supermarkets are having difficulty keeping up with the increased demand.

Price Chopper and Market 32 are looking to hire 2,000 new part-time or temporary part-time workers for most of the chain’s locations. Golub Corp. spokeswoman Mona Golub said in addition to the demand, there has been a disruption in the lives of the company's regular staff.