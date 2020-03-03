Skidmore named one of the healthiest college campuses

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Skidmore College has been named one of the healthiest college campuses in the United States by the nonprofit organization Active Minds.

The group, which supports mental health awareness and education for young adults, awarded the private liberal arts college in Saratoga Springs its Healthy Campus Award, which recognizes U.S. colleges and universities that prioritize and promote the health and well-being of students, according to a news release.

The college was singled out for its comprehensive program to address and tackle well-being on multiple fronts, including physical and mental health.

The review panel cited opportunities for student-led initiatives at Skidmore, a variety of college partnerships with community organizations and emphasis on well-being in the college’s strategic plan.

Skidmore is one of five recipients of the award.

