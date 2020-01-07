Sidekick Creative hosting rebranding contest

GLENS FALLS — Sidekick Creative is launching a contest to rebrand a local small business or nonprofit organization at no cost.

The event, called Creative KickSmart, will involve a weekend-long effort to rebrand the organization and complete additional marketing materials. This will include an updated logo, new website, redesigned print materials and library of photographs, social media assets and advertising materials, according to a news release.

Eligible to apply are small businesses and nonprofits with one to five full-time employees that primarily serve Warren, Washington, northern Saratoga and/or southern Essex counties.

Applications to enter are now available at: www.sidekickcreative.us/kickstart. The deadline for application submissions is Jan. 31.

Once all entries are received, the applications will be reviewed and assessed leading up to a public vote. The public voting phase will narrow the candidates to a top three and a committee of local business leaders will choose the winner.

