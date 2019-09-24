GLENS FALLS — Assemblyman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, and Kate Baker of the Albany Small Business Development Center will host an informational meeting on Oct. 10 on certification and recertification for the minority and women-owned business program.
The event will take place at Woerner's Saratoga Springs office at 112 Spring St.
Business owners are asked to call ahead to set up meetings to discuss MWBE-related topics including who is eligible for certification, timeline for applying, what documents are needed and what to do if they are denied certification.
For more information, contact Jeremy Espinosa 518-584-5493 or espinosaj@nyassembly.gov.
