Send a Meal Today helps busy parents, shut-ins

HUDSON FALLS — After Hudson Falls resident Carly Quinlan Trerise had her son four years ago, she appreciated the friends and family members who provided meals like lasagna and macaroni and cheese.
“I realized how convenient and thoughtful that was, so I can focus more on my newborn rather than going to the grocery store and cooking,” she said.
Trerise has turned that gratitude into a business, Send a Meal Today, which since September 2017 has delivered comfort foods to people such as new parents, recovering patients, grieving family members and others in need.
Trerise said her father has helped her get the business on its feet. She partners with chef Tamberlyn Dickinson to produce the meals, which include macaroni and cheese with bacon, lasagna, beef or chicken pot pie, beef or chicken stir fry, goulash and the recently added chicken Alfredo. There are also dessert options including bacon brownie and pumpkin gooey cake.
“We also offer gluten-free as well and vegan options,” she said.
Dickinson said the partnership was a natural fit because they are like-minded.
“We both have causes we like to support and do things for people,” she said.
Trerise usually delivers the meals on the weekends, but she can deliver during the week by special request.
Most of the clients have been new parents, according to Trerise.
“I’m also getting a lot of people who are coming home from surgery. I love doing deliveries like that because I try to get to know the person,” she said.
Trerise said she welcomes ideas for new entrees and asks people to visit her website.
Entrees start at $28 and they serve about two to four people, and the portion sizes are very generous. Clients tell her that there is plenty left over for the next day.
Trerise said she plans to offer the option to add flowers to an order. Orders must be placed before Thursday at 4 p.m. for delivery on Saturdays and Sundays.
The business delivers to Glens Falls, South Glens Falls, Queensbury, Hudson Falls, Kingsbury, Lake George, Fort Edward, Fort Ann and Hartford. Trerise is willing to work with customers to deliver to other areas. Gift certificates are also available.
Customer Holli Crear said she used the service herself and has ordered for friends recovering from the loss of a loved one.
“Being someone who battles chronic disease, it is so appreciated on tough days not to have to worry about cooking dinner for the family,” she said.
For information, visit www.sendamealtoday.com or call Trerise at 518-222-7989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.