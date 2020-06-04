Semiconductor industry seeks federal assistance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ALBANY — The semiconductor industry is seeking a $37 billion financial aid package from the federal government in a bid to reduce the United States' dependance on China for computer chip technology, an idea that has gathered support as the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the dangers of a high-tech trade imbalance with Asia.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the proposal, which is being prepared by the Semiconductor Industry Association.

The aid package, which faces an uncertain fate in Congress, could potentially aid GlobalFoundries and other chip companies operating in New York with billions of dollars in block grants that would be available to states to bolster computer chip manufacturing.

New York state has poured billions of dollars of cash grants into its efforts to entice companies like GlobalFoundries and North Carolina-based Cree to build chip factories in the state, a policy that was once decried by other states for being too generous.

But SIA's proposal, which would include a $5 billion grant that could potentially go to U.S. chip giant Intel to build a new chip factory in partnership with the Defense Department, would appear to validate New York's policy, which has been aimed at keeping up with the incentives offered by China and other Asian countries.