GLENS FALLS — Seeley Office Systems has announced the addition of Liam Bancroft to its business development team.

Bancroft is a Capital Region native and spent over a decade in business development roles for large, publicly traded organizations, according to a news release.

Bancroft will be charged with expanding Seeley's business in copiers, office supplies and janitorial supplies in the Capital and Adirondack regions.

