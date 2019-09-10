{{featured_button_text}}
GLENS FALLS — A new seafood restaurant is coming into the old Superior Cantina space on Bay Street, which has been vacant for nearly two years.

A sign hanging up at the building at the corner of Bay and Maple streets says: "Seafood by the Bay Coming Soon.”

No further information was available.

Superior Cantina, which was run by Gary Patton and Andrew Genovese, closed in November 2017. There was talk that they were going to reopen with a different menu, but those plans did not come to fruition.

The building is owned by local developer Peter Hoffman.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

