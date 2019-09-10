GLENS FALLS — A new seafood restaurant is coming into the old Superior Cantina space on Bay Street, which has been vacant for nearly two years.
A sign hanging up at the building at the corner of Bay and Maple streets says: "Seafood by the Bay Coming Soon.”
No further information was available.
You have free articles remaining.
Superior Cantina, which was run by Gary Patton and Andrew Genovese, closed in November 2017. There was talk that they were going to reopen with a different menu, but those plans did not come to fruition.
The building is owned by local developer Peter Hoffman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.