Seafood On the Bay opens in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — The owners of Seafood on the Bay hope that when it comes to shrimp, crab or other entrees, the spice is right.

The new restaurant opened on the corner of Bay and Maple streets the Friday before Christmas. Thomas Groves, a partner in the business, said patrons can customize their dishes — from no spices at all to the very spicy.

Customers start by choosing their seafood, which include crab legs, lobster tail, shrimp, crawfish clams and mussels. Then, they select from Bay Cajun spice, buttery garlic, lemon pepper or “The Surprise” mix of all three. They also select mild, medium or fiery spice or choose to keep it on the side.

“We’re very flexible in terms of how people would want their food and how they can order it — spicy or not — we can accommodate all of that,” he said.

Customers also can combine entrees, including mussels and clams, whole shrimp and crawfish, or snow crab with either crawfish, whole shrimp or headless shrimp.

Groves said the restaurant uses multiple seafood distributors, including at least one from Boston.

“We’re always looking for the best and freshest that we can get,” he said.