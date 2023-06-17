A $25 million transformation of an Essex County hospitality business is officially complete.

Gov. Kathy Hochul lead a grand opening ceremony for the new Lodge at Schroon Lake, the new business to emerge from the redevelopment of the former Brown Swan Club. The project’s taxpayer support included a $4.1 million state grant under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Upstate Revitalization Initiative.

The Brown Swan Club property, built in 1917, was vacant when Bonacio Construction Inc. subsidiary SpringCity Development Group purchased and embarked on the revitalization project.

The Lodge at Schroon Lake has 116 guest rooms, which includes 44 standard rooms and 25 suites in the main lodge, 25 standard rooms in the west lodge, nine chalets, five cabins, three suites in a building called the Longhouse Cabin and five glamping sites, according to a news release.

Other resort amenities include a 10,000 square-foot restaurant, miniature golf, multipurpose sports courts and a guest waterfront area with swimming, docks, a deck, boats for guest use and dock slips.

“We are continuing to invest in the revitalization of the North Country, ensuring people from across the globe can experience its picturesque beauty,” Hochul said in a news release. “The tourism economy is vital to Upstate New York and by investing and transforming this beautiful location into a word-class destination, we are attracting visitors not just to the High Peaks and Lake Placid, but also to unique and wonderful locations that are just off the beaten path.”

SpringCity Development Group partnered with Sonny and Julie Bonacio and Andrea Crisafulli and Alan Ayers on the project. They have hired Hay Creek Hotels, which operates 32 locations nationwide, to manage the resort.

“This effort to breathe new life into Schroon Lake’s tourism infrastructure is essential to our wider vision of capitalizing on opportunities from travel in the region, both for visitors and local businesses,” North Country Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs James McKenna and Dr. Kathryn Morris said in a news release. “Perched right on the lakeshore and adjacent to the Adirondack Northway, this investment is emblematic of the North Country’s desire to promote interest in the local economy and the region’s stunning natural beauty.”