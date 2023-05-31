Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

QUEENSBURY — Area residential developer Rich Schermerhorn is planning a new $5 million two-building apartment complex in Queensbury.

Schermerhorn's plans, which propose to demolish the existing home, shed and pool at 60 Walker Lane to construct two, 20-unit apartment buildings, went before the Queensbury Planning Board on May 16.

The plans state that Walker Ridge Apartment's three-story buildings would connect to the town's water supply and hook up to the existing sewer system, which is also owned by Schermerhorn Properties.

The project was also a topic of discussion during a Queensbury Town Board workshop on Wednesday afternoon.

The board members spoke about whether or not to extend to sewer district in order to accommodate Schermerhorn's proposal to connect to the existing sewer system. Though he owns the system the property would connect to, the board pointed out that his pump station still sends the waste to the town's facilities.

Chris Harrington, director of wastewater and water superintendent for the town, said he is comfortable with the extension and the facility has the capacity to accommodate the proposed 40-unit development.

Harrington said when the planned project with extensions on the sewer system are complete, they will be at 100,000 gallons with a max capacity of 150,000 gallons.

"I'm not concerned about capacity," he said at the meeting. "So, I have no concerns."

Zoning Administrator Craig Brown said the Planning Board is conducting a SEQR, or state environmental quality review, regarding the project itself as well as the sewer line extension.

Pending approval, construction is slated to begin this spring and be completed by fall of 2024.