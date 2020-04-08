Saratoga Springs ponders a tourism-free summer to a tune of $979 million

If current social-distancing rules are kept in place through the summer, they will force the closure of the city’s two biggest economic drivers — the Saratoga Race Course and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Based on figures from the New York Racing Association and SPAC, the two venues combined attract about 1.5 million people to the city each summer, with a total economic impact of $337 million on Saratoga and much of the Capital Region.

But NYRA spokesman Pat McKenna insists there is no reason to panic about the Saratoga race season, which last year attracted 1,056,053 paid attendees who wagered a record-setting $705 million — a sum that bested 2017’s haul of $677 million.

“While we are monitoring the current conditions and consulting with the New York state Department of Health, we are planning for Saratoga to open as scheduled and run in its entirety across the 40-day meet,” McKenna said. The 2020 season is currently scheduled to launch July 16.

McKenna would not say if the track would considering running its races without fans in the stands, as is currently happening in Florida and California. The usual April 15 opening of the Oklahoma Track, Saratoga’s training circuit, will be delayed, but he said “this decision does not impact the start of the Saratoga racing season.”