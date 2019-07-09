SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Holiday Inn in Saratoga Springs was sold on Tuesday for $21.8 million, according to Saratoga County deed records.
An entity named JLK Global Fund U.S. 3 Inc. has purchased the 232 Broadway property from Saratoga Pelican Associates LLC.
The four-story, 168-unit facility is about 5 minutes away from the Saratoga Race Course and 7 minutes away from the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.