SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Holiday Inn in Saratoga Springs was sold on Tuesday for $21.8 million, according to Saratoga County deed records.

An entity named JLK Global Fund U.S. 3 Inc. has purchased the 232 Broadway property from Saratoga Pelican Associates LLC.

The four-story, 168-unit facility is about 5 minutes away from the Saratoga Race Course and 7 minutes away from the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

