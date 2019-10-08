{{featured_button_text}}
WILTON — The Saratoga Farmers’ Market Association is moving its indoor winter market to Wilton Mall.

The market will move indoors beginning on Nov. 2. The markets will run each Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will feature more than 50 vendors, selling a full range of locally produced items, including fresh produce, ready-to-eat foods, and artisan products. The market will be located in the interior space of the mall by the DMV and former Bon-Ton entrance.

“Finding an accessible, affordable, safe and secure winter market location has long been a goal of our board. Our hope is to provide increased exposure to the public, while operating within the welcoming retail environment of the Wilton Mall,” said Saratoga Farmers’ Market Association board President Beth Trattel in a news release.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

