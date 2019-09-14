{{featured_button_text}}

Saratoga County deeds Sept. 3 to Sept. 6

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
James and Kati Kelly Stephen Capone 1 Avon Place, Moreau $183,000 9/3
Erik Peter Sheeran Peter Sheeran 31 Wilson Ave., Moreau $150,000 9/3
Susan Lorraine and Ryan Freeman William and Susannah Amiteye 17 Harrison Ave., Moreau $154,900 9/3
Kenneth Tomaro Jr. and Lisa Trentini Hiram and Kara Pritchard 107 Brigham Road, Greenfield $585,000 9/3
Sandra Bauer Sandra Sheedy 376 Fortsville Road, Moreau $239,000 9/3
Charles and Melinda Stewart Robert and Brendalee Stearns 799 Stone Church Road, Greenfield $10,000 9/3
James and Mary Anne Welsh Emerson and Carol Gilbert 11 Royal Pines Drive, Moreau $302,500 9/3
David Novack and Birte Nolting LaFemme Home Builders LLC 149 Edie Road, Wilton $525,000 9/3
Jason and Tara Burczeuski Jerry Labarr 433 Brownville Road, Northumberland $467,000 9/3
Cory Russell Paul Stoutenger Jr. 30 Old Bend Road, Moreau $328,000 9/3
John and Kathryn Sullivan James and Mary Edwards 9 Forest Way, Wilton $310,500 9/4
Aaron Longacre and Jessi Stollery Longacre Corinth Central School District 10 Ash St., Corinth $31,000 9/4
Aaron Longacre and Jessi Stollery Longacre Corinth Central School District 28 Ash St., Corinth $90,000 9/4
Joseph John Prock Gerald and Vicki Feulner 515 Ormsbee Road, Greenfield $400,000 9/5
Donna and Jose Paredes Brian Carter and Cynthia Carruthers 0 Hunt Lake Road North, Hadley $20,000 9/5
Franklin Meade and Lauren Zimmerman-Meade Amy Glasser 24 Palmer Terrace, Wilton $311,000 9/6
Jeffrey and Sommer Scarfo Julie Bell 16 Amelia Court, Wilton $402,500 9/6
Nicholas Gallo and Kaileigh Parish William Campola and Louis Campola 7 New Kent Drive, Wilton $228,000 9/6
Liron Shapira Shawn and Laura Goodway 2 Kyer Farm Road, Wilton $545,000 9/6
Colleen Brooks-Legnard Michael and Nicole Egan 3 North Road, Moreau $217,000 9/6
Carolynn Keefe and Jordan Kaspar Vance Plante 29 Pine St., Corinth $116,900 9/6
Shane and Kathryn Sanders Robert Sardinia 332 Duncan Road, Northumberland $235,000 9/6

