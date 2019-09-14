Saratoga County deeds Sept. 3 to Sept. 6
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|James and Kati Kelly
|Stephen Capone
|1 Avon Place, Moreau
|$183,000
|9/3
|Erik Peter Sheeran
|Peter Sheeran
|31 Wilson Ave., Moreau
|$150,000
|9/3
|Susan Lorraine and Ryan Freeman
|William and Susannah Amiteye
|17 Harrison Ave., Moreau
|$154,900
|9/3
|Kenneth Tomaro Jr. and Lisa Trentini
|Hiram and Kara Pritchard
|107 Brigham Road, Greenfield
|$585,000
|9/3
|Sandra Bauer
|Sandra Sheedy
|376 Fortsville Road, Moreau
|$239,000
|9/3
|Charles and Melinda Stewart
|Robert and Brendalee Stearns
|799 Stone Church Road, Greenfield
|$10,000
|9/3
|James and Mary Anne Welsh
|Emerson and Carol Gilbert
|11 Royal Pines Drive, Moreau
|$302,500
|9/3
|David Novack and Birte Nolting
|LaFemme Home Builders LLC
|149 Edie Road, Wilton
|$525,000
|9/3
|Jason and Tara Burczeuski
|Jerry Labarr
|433 Brownville Road, Northumberland
|$467,000
|9/3
|Cory Russell
|Paul Stoutenger Jr.
|30 Old Bend Road, Moreau
|$328,000
|9/3
|John and Kathryn Sullivan
|James and Mary Edwards
|9 Forest Way, Wilton
|$310,500
|9/4
|Aaron Longacre and Jessi Stollery Longacre
|Corinth Central School District
|10 Ash St., Corinth
|$31,000
|9/4
|Aaron Longacre and Jessi Stollery Longacre
|Corinth Central School District
|28 Ash St., Corinth
|$90,000
|9/4
|Joseph John Prock
|Gerald and Vicki Feulner
|515 Ormsbee Road, Greenfield
|$400,000
|9/5
|Donna and Jose Paredes
|Brian Carter and Cynthia Carruthers
|0 Hunt Lake Road North, Hadley
|$20,000
|9/5
|Franklin Meade and Lauren Zimmerman-Meade
|Amy Glasser
|24 Palmer Terrace, Wilton
|$311,000
|9/6
|Jeffrey and Sommer Scarfo
|Julie Bell
|16 Amelia Court, Wilton
|$402,500
|9/6
|Nicholas Gallo and Kaileigh Parish
|William Campola and Louis Campola
|7 New Kent Drive, Wilton
|$228,000
|9/6
|Liron Shapira
|Shawn and Laura Goodway
|2 Kyer Farm Road, Wilton
|$545,000
|9/6
|Colleen Brooks-Legnard
|Michael and Nicole Egan
|3 North Road, Moreau
|$217,000
|9/6
|Carolynn Keefe and Jordan Kaspar
|Vance Plante
|29 Pine St., Corinth
|$116,900
|9/6
|Shane and Kathryn Sanders
|Robert Sardinia
|332 Duncan Road, Northumberland
|$235,000
|9/6
