Saratoga County deeds Sept. 23 to Sept. 27

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Daniel Donohue James Greenwood 194 Redmond Road, Moreau $270,143 9/23
Nathan Dixon and Melody Ashline Kara Marie Sharkey 25 Iris Ave., Moreau $268,000 9/23
Deborah Lux Bristin Green 190 Purinton Road, Northumberland $512,500 9/23
BMA Acquisitions LLC Maple Cottage LLC 468 State Route 9, Greenfield $300,000 9/23
John Sandefur and Carol Spoor-Sandefur Gregory and Susan Perry 29 Cherry Tree Lane, Wilton $375,000 9/24
Brandon Michael and Keely Whalen William and Cynthia May 38 Mt. McGregor Road, Wilton $271,900 9/24
Chad and Helen Bardin Vicky Wheaton-Saraceni 17 Fairview Road, Hadley $196,000 9/24
James and Patricia Burk Jonathan and Patricia Becker 17 Saw Mill Court, Wilton $470,000 9/24
Lindsey Paige Brasser and Jordan Christopher Nolan Joyce LaComb 3 Heath St., Corinth $147,000 9/25
Justin and Laura Spina Kevin and Stacey O'Brien 22 Barbara Mac D Drive, Corinth $194,000 9/25
Zachary William and Lindsey Diann Kostun Pine Brook Landing LLC 4 Rose Terrace, Wilton $998,000 9/26
Michael Egan Cerrone Builders Inc. 25 Sandy Blvd., Moreau $374,350 9/26
Michael Vaughan Irene Vaughan 11 Terrace Ave., Moreau $150,000 9/26
Elisa Hayes Terry Anna Walsh 6 Paris Ave., Corinth $76,000 9/27
Jessica Sullivan Dale and Dayna Cosh 37 Corinth Mountain Road, Wilton $299,900 9/27

