Saratoga County deeds Sept. 23 to Sept. 27
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Daniel Donohue
|James Greenwood
|194 Redmond Road, Moreau
|$270,143
|9/23
|Nathan Dixon and Melody Ashline
|Kara Marie Sharkey
|25 Iris Ave., Moreau
|$268,000
|9/23
|Deborah Lux
|Bristin Green
|190 Purinton Road, Northumberland
|$512,500
|9/23
|BMA Acquisitions LLC
|Maple Cottage LLC
|468 State Route 9, Greenfield
|$300,000
|9/23
|John Sandefur and Carol Spoor-Sandefur
|Gregory and Susan Perry
|29 Cherry Tree Lane, Wilton
|$375,000
|9/24
|Brandon Michael and Keely Whalen
|William and Cynthia May
|38 Mt. McGregor Road, Wilton
|$271,900
|9/24
|Chad and Helen Bardin
|Vicky Wheaton-Saraceni
|17 Fairview Road, Hadley
|$196,000
|9/24
|James and Patricia Burk
|Jonathan and Patricia Becker
|17 Saw Mill Court, Wilton
|$470,000
|9/24
|Lindsey Paige Brasser and Jordan Christopher Nolan
|Joyce LaComb
|3 Heath St., Corinth
|$147,000
|9/25
|Justin and Laura Spina
|Kevin and Stacey O'Brien
|22 Barbara Mac D Drive, Corinth
|$194,000
|9/25
|Zachary William and Lindsey Diann Kostun
|Pine Brook Landing LLC
|4 Rose Terrace, Wilton
|$998,000
|9/26
|Michael Egan
|Cerrone Builders Inc.
|25 Sandy Blvd., Moreau
|$374,350
|9/26
|Michael Vaughan
|Irene Vaughan
|11 Terrace Ave., Moreau
|$150,000
|9/26
|Elisa Hayes
|Terry Anna Walsh
|6 Paris Ave., Corinth
|$76,000
|9/27
|Jessica Sullivan
|Dale and Dayna Cosh
|37 Corinth Mountain Road, Wilton
|$299,900
|9/27
