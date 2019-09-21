{{featured_button_text}}

Saratoga County deeds Sept. 9 to Sept. 13

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Patricia Lander Michael Baker 17 Holmes Road, Corinth $120,000 9/9
Tammy Keith Renald and Ginette Eney 30 Michael Road, Moreau $220,600 9/9
Sirva Relocation Credit LLC Joseph and Julie Blair 8 Hazen Place, Moreau $345,000 9/9
Roger Lee Walkup Jr. and Sarah Raelean Walkup Sirva Relocation Credit LLC 8 Hazen Place, Moreau $345,000 9/9
Heather LaCross Amy and John Montgomery Jr. 39 Mountain Road, Hadley $184,000 9/10
Heather Loadholt Robert and Cheryl Healy 1 Sycamore St., Corinth $225,000 9/10
Cherie and Kevin Breault Matthew Theis 105 Spier Falls Road, Moreau $210,000 9/10
Luke Debrita Erik Rodriguez 331 Lot 2, Daniels Road, Greenfield $35,000 9/10
Alfred Aubin Stephanie and Joshua Stephen 13 Dunn Ave., Corinth $135,000 9/10
Louis and Debra Milstein Cottage Hill Townhomes LLC 2 Eastridge Drive, Wilton $200,000 9/10
Rosemary Lynn Knauf and Robert Greenbaum Stephen and Penny Monnat 77 Claire Pass, Wilton $430,000 9/10
Landen Parish Lesa Farrell 166 Jones Road, Wilton $409,000 9/10
Linda Byrnes Claudia Norko 242 West Maple St., Corinth $80,325 9/11
Catherine and John England Jr. Frederick Baxstrome 38 Kimberly Lane, Moreau $290,000 9/11
Clifford Nichols III Steven and Nancy Helenek 109 Holly Lane, Wilton $139,920 9/11
Bryan Avery Joseph and Claudia Fleming 8 Timberlane Drive, Wilton $265,000 9/11
Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. Melissa and Tory Swanson 4 Lenca Court, Wilton $380,000 9/11
Kyle and Angela McGovern Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. 4 Lenca Court, Wilton $380,000 9/11
Barbara Glaser Rose Laskey Joint Venture 12 Kendrick Hill Road, Wilton $54,900 9/12
David Kirchhoff Robert Tecler 27 Barney Road, Greenfield $200,000 9/12
Chad Jerome Matthew Allen and Marisol Duren 42 Gailor Road, Wilton $304,500 9/13
Thomas Merrills Jr. Kevin Clark 7 Kilmer Roadway, Greenfield $20,000 9/13
Kyle Alsup Maxwell and Lyndsey Weber 9 Norland Court, Wilton $285,000 9/13
Michal Wieprzowski David Rowan 340 Angel Road, Corinth $185,000 9/13

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments