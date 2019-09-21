Saratoga County deeds Sept. 9 to Sept. 13
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Patricia Lander
|Michael Baker
|17 Holmes Road, Corinth
|$120,000
|9/9
|Tammy Keith
|Renald and Ginette Eney
|30 Michael Road, Moreau
|$220,600
|9/9
|Sirva Relocation Credit LLC
|Joseph and Julie Blair
|8 Hazen Place, Moreau
|$345,000
|9/9
|Roger Lee Walkup Jr. and Sarah Raelean Walkup
|Sirva Relocation Credit LLC
|8 Hazen Place, Moreau
|$345,000
|9/9
|Heather LaCross
|Amy and John Montgomery Jr.
|39 Mountain Road, Hadley
|$184,000
|9/10
|Heather Loadholt
|Robert and Cheryl Healy
|1 Sycamore St., Corinth
|$225,000
|9/10
|Cherie and Kevin Breault
|Matthew Theis
|105 Spier Falls Road, Moreau
|$210,000
|9/10
|Luke Debrita
|Erik Rodriguez
|331 Lot 2, Daniels Road, Greenfield
|$35,000
|9/10
|Alfred Aubin
|Stephanie and Joshua Stephen
|13 Dunn Ave., Corinth
|$135,000
|9/10
|Louis and Debra Milstein
|Cottage Hill Townhomes LLC
|2 Eastridge Drive, Wilton
|$200,000
|9/10
|Rosemary Lynn Knauf and Robert Greenbaum
|Stephen and Penny Monnat
|77 Claire Pass, Wilton
|$430,000
|9/10
|Landen Parish
|Lesa Farrell
|166 Jones Road, Wilton
|$409,000
|9/10
|Linda Byrnes
|Claudia Norko
|242 West Maple St., Corinth
|$80,325
|9/11
|Catherine and John England Jr.
|Frederick Baxstrome
|38 Kimberly Lane, Moreau
|$290,000
|9/11
|Clifford Nichols III
|Steven and Nancy Helenek
|109 Holly Lane, Wilton
|$139,920
|9/11
|Bryan Avery
|Joseph and Claudia Fleming
|8 Timberlane Drive, Wilton
|$265,000
|9/11
|Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc.
|Melissa and Tory Swanson
|4 Lenca Court, Wilton
|$380,000
|9/11
|Kyle and Angela McGovern
|Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc.
|4 Lenca Court, Wilton
|$380,000
|9/11
|Barbara Glaser
|Rose Laskey Joint Venture
|12 Kendrick Hill Road, Wilton
|$54,900
|9/12
|David Kirchhoff
|Robert Tecler
|27 Barney Road, Greenfield
|$200,000
|9/12
|Chad Jerome
|Matthew Allen and Marisol Duren
|42 Gailor Road, Wilton
|$304,500
|9/13
|Thomas Merrills Jr.
|Kevin Clark
|7 Kilmer Roadway, Greenfield
|$20,000
|9/13
|Kyle Alsup
|Maxwell and Lyndsey Weber
|9 Norland Court, Wilton
|$285,000
|9/13
|Michal Wieprzowski
|David Rowan
|340 Angel Road, Corinth
|$185,000
|9/13
