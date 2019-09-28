Saratoga County deeds Sept. 16 to Sept. 20
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Christopher and Sharon Smith
|Michael Dickinson
|22 Macory Way, Moreau
|$612,500
|9/16
|Christopher Healy
|Thomas Kronk
|170 Walter Maxfield Road, Hadley
|$145,000
|9/17
|Saratoga Prime Properties LlC
|Maria Breakell and Paul Vinicek
|Edie Road, Wilton
|$350,000
|9/17
|Thomas Cromwell
|Tammy Carney
|28 Dean Mountain Road, Hadley
|$26,000
|9/17
|Marquis Snyder
|Dennis Briscoe
|96 Ernst Road, Wilton
|$149,900
|9/18
|Nathan and Jennifer Catallo
|Susan and Michael Palma
|338 Main St., Corinth
|$150,000
|9/19
|Joseph Sharppe
|Linda Clum
|580 Selfridge Road, Moreau
|$42,500
|9/19
|Evelyn McFarren
|Stephen Philo Jr.
|9 Wilson Ave., Moreau
|$215,000
|9/19
|Theodore Pierce and Salote Pierce
|Jody Hayes
|3 Sepia Lane, Wilton
|$419,000
|9/19
|William and Nicole Krause
|Cerrone Builders Inc.
|48 Sandy Blvd., Moreau
|$397,858
|9/19
|Peter and Marcia Lynch
|Ronald Proler
|19 Claire Pass, Wilton
|$412,500
|9/19
|Cody Russell
|Mary Wendell
|150 Traver Road, Wilton
|$200,000
|9/19
|Erin Milligan and Joshua Nichols
|Mark Stewart
|249-259 Reynolds Road, Moreau
|$55,000
|9/20
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.