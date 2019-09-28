{{featured_button_text}}

Saratoga County deeds Sept. 16 to Sept. 20

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Christopher and Sharon Smith Michael Dickinson 22 Macory Way, Moreau $612,500 9/16
Christopher Healy Thomas Kronk 170 Walter Maxfield Road, Hadley $145,000 9/17
Saratoga Prime Properties LlC Maria Breakell and Paul Vinicek Edie Road, Wilton $350,000 9/17
Thomas Cromwell Tammy Carney 28 Dean Mountain Road, Hadley $26,000 9/17
Marquis Snyder Dennis Briscoe 96 Ernst Road, Wilton $149,900 9/18
Nathan and Jennifer Catallo Susan and Michael Palma 338 Main St., Corinth $150,000 9/19
Joseph Sharppe Linda Clum 580 Selfridge Road, Moreau $42,500 9/19
Evelyn McFarren Stephen Philo Jr. 9 Wilson Ave., Moreau $215,000 9/19
Theodore Pierce and Salote Pierce Jody Hayes 3 Sepia Lane, Wilton $419,000 9/19
William and Nicole Krause Cerrone Builders Inc. 48 Sandy Blvd., Moreau $397,858 9/19
Peter and Marcia Lynch Ronald Proler 19 Claire Pass, Wilton $412,500 9/19
Cody Russell Mary Wendell 150 Traver Road, Wilton $200,000 9/19
Erin Milligan and Joshua Nichols Mark Stewart 249-259 Reynolds Road, Moreau $55,000 9/20

