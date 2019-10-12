{{featured_button_text}}

Saratoga County deeds Sept. 30 to Oct. 4

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Melody Loftus Daniel Warren 31 Fairway Blvd., Wilton $259,560 9/30
Michaeleen Martin and Erin Matulonis Michael and Rose Ciccotelli 4 Preserve Way, Wilton $525,000 9/30
Krista Stewart Colt and Kimberly Schofield 6 Wells Estate Court, Corinth $265,000 9/30
James Sheehan and Flerida Veras Laura Wedeck 39 Riverview Drive, Hadley $130,000 10/1
Vicky Wheaton-Saraceni Sean Holmes Excavating LLC 28 Alpine Meadows Road, Greenfield $45,000 10/1
Jeremy Davis and Scott Drake McPadden Builders LlC 37 Traver Road, Wilton $359,832 10/1
Kristopher Near and Kelly Harris David and Danielle Vallejo 32 Tamarac Drive, Moreau $370,000 10/1
Adam Horton Steven Rice and Kathleen Cavalluzzi 404 Palmer Ave., Corinth $153,400 10/2
Timothy Kase Cerrone Construction LLC 14 Paris Road, Moreau $338,090 10/2
8 Blue Lupine Lane LLC Americares Foundationi Inc. 8 Blue Lupine Lane, Wilton $190,000 10/2
William Abbott Joseph and Judith Dorflinger 7 Melanie Drive, Wilton $415,000 10/3
Jason Mergl Christopher Payer and Beth Osborn Payer 140 Braim Road, Greenfield $625,000 10/3
William and Mary Ann Mevec Louis and Traci Deridder 37 Northern Pines Road, Wilton $83,000 10/3
Stephen and Ann Frye Gaardsman Properties LLC 4547 Route 9N, Corinth $55,000 10/4
Rainier Enterprises LLC Joyce Hackett 123 Feeder Dam Road, Moreau $43,000 10/4
Alex David Brea and Ercillia Polanco Mark and Laurie Woodcock 4 Corlew Ave., Hadley $186,000 10/4

