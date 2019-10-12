Saratoga County deeds Sept. 30 to Oct. 4
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Melody Loftus
|Daniel Warren
|31 Fairway Blvd., Wilton
|$259,560
|9/30
|Michaeleen Martin and Erin Matulonis
|Michael and Rose Ciccotelli
|4 Preserve Way, Wilton
|$525,000
|9/30
|Krista Stewart
|Colt and Kimberly Schofield
|6 Wells Estate Court, Corinth
|$265,000
|9/30
|James Sheehan and Flerida Veras
|Laura Wedeck
|39 Riverview Drive, Hadley
|$130,000
|10/1
|Vicky Wheaton-Saraceni
|Sean Holmes Excavating LLC
|28 Alpine Meadows Road, Greenfield
|$45,000
|10/1
|Jeremy Davis and Scott Drake
|McPadden Builders LlC
|37 Traver Road, Wilton
|$359,832
|10/1
|Kristopher Near and Kelly Harris
|David and Danielle Vallejo
|32 Tamarac Drive, Moreau
|$370,000
|10/1
|Adam Horton
|Steven Rice and Kathleen Cavalluzzi
|404 Palmer Ave., Corinth
|$153,400
|10/2
|Timothy Kase
|Cerrone Construction LLC
|14 Paris Road, Moreau
|$338,090
|10/2
|8 Blue Lupine Lane LLC
|Americares Foundationi Inc.
|8 Blue Lupine Lane, Wilton
|$190,000
|10/2
|William Abbott
|Joseph and Judith Dorflinger
|7 Melanie Drive, Wilton
|$415,000
|10/3
|Jason Mergl
|Christopher Payer and Beth Osborn Payer
|140 Braim Road, Greenfield
|$625,000
|10/3
|William and Mary Ann Mevec
|Louis and Traci Deridder
|37 Northern Pines Road, Wilton
|$83,000
|10/3
|Stephen and Ann Frye
|Gaardsman Properties LLC
|4547 Route 9N, Corinth
|$55,000
|10/4
|Rainier Enterprises LLC
|Joyce Hackett
|123 Feeder Dam Road, Moreau
|$43,000
|10/4
|Alex David Brea and Ercillia Polanco
|Mark and Laurie Woodcock
|4 Corlew Ave., Hadley
|$186,000
|10/4
