Saratoga County deeds Oct. 21 to Oct. 25

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Jeffrey Goldberg Marie Ketchell 357 Ruggles Road, Wilton $226,900 10/21
Robert and Mary Lou Smith John and Karen Blanchard 15 Brampton Lane, Northumberland $370,000 10/21
Kevin Stanbro Kleis and Tricia Marie Fullerton Robert and Melissa Scammell 8 Bradford Drive, Wilton $585,000 10/21
Radoslaw Bartlomiei and Dorota Duch Paul Groff 805 Stony Creek Road, Hadley $185,000 10/22
Carol McArdell Robert Hotte Jr. 4 Adams Road, Moreau $208,000 10/22
Irina Spiry Enda Cormican and Ann Reynolds 10 Fairmount Drive, Wilton $274,900 10/22
Vincent Zhen, Jessica Zhen, Guohuo Zhen and Pingchang Li Kevin Moynihan 310 Louden Road, Wilton $225,000 10/22
Brandon Diehl Ronald Letteron and Gary Letteron 62 Second Ave., Hadley $110,000 10/23
James and Carrie Duell Debra Germain 394 County Route 24, Corinth $154,000 10/23
Timothy Gravelle Melisa Gravelle 29 Cramer Path, Northumberland $200,000 10/23
Brittany Scarincio and Brett LaFarr McKenna Construction and Excavation LLC 459B Gansevoort Road, Moreau $277,997 10/23
Dominick James Gates and Sarah Grace Krein Tami Cyr and Vicki Howe 25 Myron Road, Moreau $180,500 10/24
Scott Estabrook Robert and Sally Carota 240 Fort Edward Road, Moreau $43,000 10/24
Stephen Staunches Raymond and Tami-Jo Blondo 5 Park Drive, Moreau $121,000 10/24
Arthur and Dorothy Vandewal Christine Chadwick, Diane Barnes and Debra Murphy 44 Terry Drive, Moreau $195,000 10/24
Christine and Byron Little Jr. Christopher Lockhart 54 Second St., Moreau $194,000 10/25
David Rodriguez and Erika Edmonds Noah Charbonneau 6 Prince William Court, Moreau $181,280 10/25
Rasheed Bhatti Frederick Fisk 298 Wilton Gansevoort Road, Wilton $545,000 10/25
Lauren Rowland Richard and Joan Rowland 451 North Creek Road, Greenfield $248,500 10/25
James and Joan Heber Lester Valyer Jr. 261 Brownville Road, Northumberland $185,000 10/25
