Saratoga County deeds Oct. 21 to Oct. 25
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Jeffrey Goldberg
|Marie Ketchell
|357 Ruggles Road, Wilton
|$226,900
|10/21
|Robert and Mary Lou Smith
|John and Karen Blanchard
|15 Brampton Lane, Northumberland
|$370,000
|10/21
|Kevin Stanbro Kleis and Tricia Marie Fullerton
|Robert and Melissa Scammell
|8 Bradford Drive, Wilton
|$585,000
|10/21
|Radoslaw Bartlomiei and Dorota Duch
|Paul Groff
|805 Stony Creek Road, Hadley
|$185,000
|10/22
|Carol McArdell
|Robert Hotte Jr.
|4 Adams Road, Moreau
|$208,000
|10/22
|Irina Spiry
|Enda Cormican and Ann Reynolds
|10 Fairmount Drive, Wilton
|$274,900
|10/22
|Vincent Zhen, Jessica Zhen, Guohuo Zhen and Pingchang Li
|Kevin Moynihan
|310 Louden Road, Wilton
|$225,000
|10/22
|Brandon Diehl
|Ronald Letteron and Gary Letteron
|62 Second Ave., Hadley
|$110,000
|10/23
|James and Carrie Duell
|Debra Germain
|394 County Route 24, Corinth
|$154,000
|10/23
|Timothy Gravelle
|Melisa Gravelle
|29 Cramer Path, Northumberland
|$200,000
|10/23
|Brittany Scarincio and Brett LaFarr
|McKenna Construction and Excavation LLC
|459B Gansevoort Road, Moreau
|$277,997
|10/23
|Dominick James Gates and Sarah Grace Krein
|Tami Cyr and Vicki Howe
|25 Myron Road, Moreau
|$180,500
|10/24
|Scott Estabrook
|Robert and Sally Carota
|240 Fort Edward Road, Moreau
|$43,000
|10/24
|Stephen Staunches
|Raymond and Tami-Jo Blondo
|5 Park Drive, Moreau
|$121,000
|10/24
|Arthur and Dorothy Vandewal
|Christine Chadwick, Diane Barnes and Debra Murphy
|44 Terry Drive, Moreau
|$195,000
|10/24
|Christine and Byron Little Jr.
|Christopher Lockhart
|54 Second St., Moreau
|$194,000
|10/25
|David Rodriguez and Erika Edmonds
|Noah Charbonneau
|6 Prince William Court, Moreau
|$181,280
|10/25
|Rasheed Bhatti
|Frederick Fisk
|298 Wilton Gansevoort Road, Wilton
|$545,000
|10/25
|Lauren Rowland
|Richard and Joan Rowland
|451 North Creek Road, Greenfield
|$248,500
|10/25
|James and Joan Heber
|Lester Valyer Jr.
|261 Brownville Road, Northumberland
|$185,000
|10/25
