Saratoga County deeds Oct. 7 to Oct. 11
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Palma Property Management LLC
|Russells Pharmacy Upstate Home Respiratory Equipment Inc.
|106 Maple St., Corinth
|$30,000
|10/7
|Nicholas Wolfe
|Gert Bay and Xie Chun
|141 Ruggles Road, Wilton
|$336,000
|10/7
|Howard Lebowitz
|Thomas Roohan
|20 Ridge View Road, Wilton
|$45,000
|10/7
|Stephen and Catherine Wink
|David and Cathleen Gabay
|90 Parkhurst Road, Wilton
|$44,000
|10/7
|Meghan Amatrano
|Robert Hanley
|16 Killarney Court, Wilton
|$289,000
|10/7
|Christopher and Lesa Farrell
|Richard Vaillancourt
|3 Thunder Run, Wilton
|$237,000
|10/7
|Corey and Erika Taylor
|Edward Holub Jr.
|108 Karen Lane, Moreau
|$232,500
|10/7
|Kellogg Potter LLC
|Route 9 Wilton Holdings Corp
|U.S. Route 9, Wilton
|$300,000
|10/7
|John Kalil Jr.
|Gilbert Paul and Meaghan Prieto
|1 Meghan Court, Wilton
|$370,000
|10/8
|Shawn Kirk and Logan Thayer
|Corleen Bordis
|116 Dimmick Road, Wilton
|$177,500
|10/8
|Gregory John Ramsey and Katrin Leidal Ramsey
|Sonoma Grove LLC
|22 Berkeley Way, Wilton
|$740,004
|10/8
|James Atherton Ely
|Sean Kam and Logan Realty LLC
|43 Main St., Moreau
|$350,000
|10/8
|Mark and Myrtle Gauthier
|David Bradt
|35 Main St., Greenfield
|$155,000
|10/9
|Andresa Cinguegrano
|DEC Development LLC
|6 Margaret Drive, Wilton
|$307,000
|10/9
|James Ciuffo and Christine Gibson
|George and Anne Amedore
|9 Beverly St., Wilton
|$282,000
|10/9
|Jeffrey and Erin Greenwood
|James Greenwood
|13 Edens Way, Moreau
|$80,000
|10/10
|Robert and Elizabeth Nicole McMartin
|McPadden Builders LLC
|39 Traver Road, Wilton
|$335,429
|10/11
|Timothy and Emily Hilker
|Roderick and Rosemarie Gardner
|0 Third Ave., Hadley
|$31,500
|10/11
|Laura Stone
|Jason and Tara Burczeuski
|22 Santee Drive, Wilton
|$310,000
|10/11
|Constance Elaine Curtis
|Harry Manios
|164 Beaver St., Northumberland
|$202,000
|10/11
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.