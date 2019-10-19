{{featured_button_text}}

Saratoga County deeds Oct. 7 to Oct. 11

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Palma Property Management LLC Russells Pharmacy Upstate Home Respiratory Equipment Inc. 106 Maple St., Corinth $30,000 10/7
Nicholas Wolfe Gert Bay and Xie Chun 141 Ruggles Road, Wilton $336,000 10/7
Howard Lebowitz Thomas Roohan 20 Ridge View Road, Wilton $45,000 10/7
Stephen and Catherine Wink David and Cathleen Gabay 90 Parkhurst Road, Wilton $44,000 10/7
Meghan Amatrano Robert Hanley 16 Killarney Court, Wilton $289,000 10/7
Christopher and Lesa Farrell Richard Vaillancourt 3 Thunder Run, Wilton $237,000 10/7
Corey and Erika Taylor Edward Holub Jr. 108 Karen Lane, Moreau $232,500 10/7
Kellogg Potter LLC Route 9 Wilton Holdings Corp U.S. Route 9, Wilton $300,000 10/7
John Kalil Jr. Gilbert Paul and Meaghan Prieto 1 Meghan Court, Wilton $370,000 10/8
Shawn Kirk and Logan Thayer Corleen Bordis 116 Dimmick Road, Wilton $177,500 10/8
Gregory John Ramsey and Katrin Leidal Ramsey Sonoma Grove LLC 22 Berkeley Way, Wilton $740,004 10/8
James Atherton Ely Sean Kam and Logan Realty LLC 43 Main St., Moreau $350,000 10/8
Mark and Myrtle Gauthier David Bradt 35 Main St., Greenfield $155,000 10/9
Andresa Cinguegrano DEC Development LLC 6 Margaret Drive, Wilton $307,000 10/9
James Ciuffo and Christine Gibson George and Anne Amedore 9 Beverly St., Wilton $282,000 10/9
Jeffrey and Erin Greenwood James Greenwood 13 Edens Way, Moreau $80,000 10/10
Robert and Elizabeth Nicole McMartin McPadden Builders LLC 39 Traver Road, Wilton $335,429 10/11
Timothy and Emily Hilker Roderick and Rosemarie Gardner 0 Third Ave., Hadley $31,500 10/11
Laura Stone Jason and Tara Burczeuski 22 Santee Drive, Wilton $310,000 10/11
Constance Elaine Curtis Harry Manios 164 Beaver St., Northumberland $202,000 10/11
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments