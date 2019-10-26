{{featured_button_text}}

Saratoga County deeds Oct. 15 to Oct. 18

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Steven and Tracine Companion Amanda Ritter 3 Mill Road, Greenfield $50,000 10/15
Rodney and Michele Truax Jared and Marissa Macey 13 John St., Moreau $264,000 10/15
Jeremy Barss Brian and Claire Bishop 189 Lake Desolation Road, Greenfield $188,000 10/15
David and Sara Nizolek Regina Marino 4 Amy Lane, Wilton $28,500 10/16
McPadden Builders LLC William and Judy Morris 14 Craw Lane, Wilton $85,000 10/17
Christopher and Maureen Burke McPadden Builders LLC 14 Craw Lane, Wilton $374,900 10/17
Laura and Wayne David Layton Jr. William and Michelle Smith 14 Congdon Road, Moreau $396,907 10/17
Brian and Laura Hutcherson David Kirchoff 331 Angel Road, Corinth $229,000 10/17
Eric and Marissa Townsend Jill and Richard Phillips II 15 Shuvee Lane, Wilton $326,000 10/17
Patrick and Carrie Hutchins Robert Miller and Paula Styczynski 9 Jamaica Ave., Moreau $208,000 10/17
Michael and Susan Tamer Theresa and John Herrick III 21 Stevens Court, Northumberland $273,000 10/18
Jennifer Thomas Laurel Daphne O'Connor 876 Route 32N, Northumberland $93,413 10/18
Deborah and James Williams Joseph Martin 32 Riverview Drive, Hadley $150,000 10/18
Jared and Marissa Macey Donald and Rebecca Pearson 2 Oak View Drive, Moreau $328,000 10/18
