Saratoga County deeds Oct. 15 to Oct. 18
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Steven and Tracine Companion
|Amanda Ritter
|3 Mill Road, Greenfield
|$50,000
|10/15
|Rodney and Michele Truax
|Jared and Marissa Macey
|13 John St., Moreau
|$264,000
|10/15
|Jeremy Barss
|Brian and Claire Bishop
|189 Lake Desolation Road, Greenfield
|$188,000
|10/15
|David and Sara Nizolek
|Regina Marino
|4 Amy Lane, Wilton
|$28,500
|10/16
|McPadden Builders LLC
|William and Judy Morris
|14 Craw Lane, Wilton
|$85,000
|10/17
|Christopher and Maureen Burke
|McPadden Builders LLC
|14 Craw Lane, Wilton
|$374,900
|10/17
|Laura and Wayne David Layton Jr.
|William and Michelle Smith
|14 Congdon Road, Moreau
|$396,907
|10/17
|Brian and Laura Hutcherson
|David Kirchoff
|331 Angel Road, Corinth
|$229,000
|10/17
|Eric and Marissa Townsend
|Jill and Richard Phillips II
|15 Shuvee Lane, Wilton
|$326,000
|10/17
|Patrick and Carrie Hutchins
|Robert Miller and Paula Styczynski
|9 Jamaica Ave., Moreau
|$208,000
|10/17
|Michael and Susan Tamer
|Theresa and John Herrick III
|21 Stevens Court, Northumberland
|$273,000
|10/18
|Jennifer Thomas
|Laurel Daphne O'Connor
|876 Route 32N, Northumberland
|$93,413
|10/18
|Deborah and James Williams
|Joseph Martin
|32 Riverview Drive, Hadley
|$150,000
|10/18
|Jared and Marissa Macey
|Donald and Rebecca Pearson
|2 Oak View Drive, Moreau
|$328,000
|10/18
