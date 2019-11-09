Saratoga County deeds Oct. 29 to Nov. 1
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|David Kuhn
|Kimberly and George Bellerose Jr.
|20 Hamm Road, Corinth
|$129,999
|10/29
|William Raymond Starling and Colleen Taliaferro-Starling
|Jason and Martha MacGregor
|7 Cambridge Court, Wilton
|$585,000
|10/29
|David Poutre
|Dake Bros. Inc.
|20 Gordon Lane, Wilton
|$330,820
|10/29
|Matthew Todd and Sarah Roberts
|Diane Coleman
|48 Hoffman Road, Greenfield
|$250,000
|10/29
|MW Property Development LLC
|Deutsche Bank National Trust Company
|6 Oak St., Corinth
|$50,944
|10/30
|John and Karen Blanchard
|Monsour Enterprises LLC
|2 Stillwood Lane, Moreau
|$285,000
|10/30
|Matthew Murray and Jean Clukey
|Jacob and Michelle Hadden
|1867 Route 32N, Northumberland
|$215,900
|10/30
|Jeffrey Chouinard and Jennifer Berger
|William Catone and Kim Higgins
|5 Amber Lane, Moreau
|$335,000
|10/31
|Joseph and Sarah Battiste
|Carol and Jeff Van Horne
|9 Jessica Trace, Wilton
|$550,000
|10/31
|Janice Bush
|Rodney and Michele Traux
|21 Marion Ave., Moreau
|$222,000
|10/31
|Bruce Tatsey
|David and Tammy Blair
|5 Moreau Drive, Moreau
|$72,000
|10/31
|Kevin Hanna
|Bayview Loan Services LLC
|12 Adirondack Court, Corinth
|$95,000
|10/31
|Brian and Susan Profitt
|Brian Palmateer and Angela Aragon
|692 West River Road, Northumberland
|$407,000
|11/01
|Lucas Avery
|Francis and Elba Dore
|10 Dakota Drive, Wilton
|$305,280
|11/01
