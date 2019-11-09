{{featured_button_text}}

Saratoga County deeds Oct. 29 to Nov. 1

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
David Kuhn Kimberly and George Bellerose Jr. 20 Hamm Road, Corinth $129,999 10/29
William Raymond Starling and Colleen Taliaferro-Starling Jason and Martha MacGregor 7 Cambridge Court, Wilton $585,000 10/29
David Poutre Dake Bros. Inc. 20 Gordon Lane, Wilton $330,820 10/29
Matthew Todd and Sarah Roberts Diane Coleman 48 Hoffman Road, Greenfield $250,000 10/29
MW Property Development LLC Deutsche Bank National Trust Company 6 Oak St., Corinth $50,944 10/30
John and Karen Blanchard Monsour Enterprises LLC 2 Stillwood Lane, Moreau $285,000 10/30
Matthew Murray and Jean Clukey Jacob and Michelle Hadden 1867 Route 32N, Northumberland $215,900 10/30
Jeffrey Chouinard and Jennifer Berger William Catone and Kim Higgins 5 Amber Lane, Moreau $335,000 10/31
Joseph and Sarah Battiste Carol and Jeff Van Horne 9 Jessica Trace, Wilton $550,000 10/31
Janice Bush Rodney and Michele Traux 21 Marion Ave., Moreau $222,000 10/31
Bruce Tatsey David and Tammy Blair 5 Moreau Drive, Moreau $72,000 10/31
Kevin Hanna Bayview Loan Services LLC 12 Adirondack Court, Corinth $95,000 10/31
Brian and Susan Profitt Brian Palmateer and Angela Aragon 692 West River Road, Northumberland $407,000 11/01
Lucas Avery Francis and Elba Dore 10 Dakota Drive, Wilton $305,280 11/01
