Saratoga County deeds May 27 to 31

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
Nora Ketcham Robert Campbell 11 Fairmount Drive, Wilton $276,000 5/28
Keith Wells David Kirchhoff 331 Angel Road, Corinth $30,000 5/28
Keith Wells David Kirchhoff 331 Angel Road, Corinth $40,000 5/28
KRP Properties LLC Wilmington Savings Fund Society 20 Haviland Ave., Moreau $78,000 5/28
Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Coan and John LaVallee 104 Allen Road, Greenfield $120,192 5/28
Christopher Sherman Irene Nallie 2 Reynolds St., Moreau $153,350 5/28
Town of Moreau Lehigh Cement Co. VanBuren Street $0 5/29
Ashton Harris Paul and Patricia Pelosi 4 Locust Ridge Drive, Corinth $247,520 5/29
Ronald Muller Rebecca Lynn Kuhn 498 Ridge Road, Greenfield $145,000 5/29
David and Crystal Ramos Nicholas Colucci 40 Stevens Court, Northumberland $330,000 5/29
Nilufar Barak Jesse Lena 99 Wilsey Road, Greenfield $330,000 5/29
Rehab A Home LLC Federal Home Loan Mortgrage Corp. 547 Middle Grove Road, Greenfield $72,000 5/29
Melissa Terrille Cerrone Construction LLC 105 Old Bend Road, Moreau $397,000 5/29
Peter and Tammy Rohlf Jill Osborn 15 Killarney Court, Wilton $372,000 5/29
Nicholas and Caitlyn Penree James Greenwood 184 Redmond Road, Moreau $330,630 5/30
Andrew and Carolyn Omara J W Szmachlo Sand Hill Road, Greenfield $119,900 5/31
Braidwood Holding Co. LLC Jabro Development LLC 1341 Route 9, Moreau $480,000 5/31
Stephen Hodges Saratoga County of Stephen Britton Golf View Road, Hadley $1,550 5/31
William Morris Saratoga County of Brian and Gloria Staunches 107 Old Gick Road, Wilton $58,000 5/31
Ronald and Aileen LaBerge Thomas Roohan 17 Ridge View Road, Wilton $70,000 5/31
Tatra Properties LLC Michael Mullaney 212 Grange Road, Greenfield $136,000 5/31
Suzanne and Yvonne Melville Donna Baker 7 Baker Drive, Corinth $75,000 5/31
James Tammaro Saratoga Warren Homes LLC 425 Wilton Greenfield Road, Greenfield $940,000 5/31

