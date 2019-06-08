Saratoga County deeds May 27 to 31
|Buyer
|Seller
|Location
|Price
|Date
|Nora Ketcham
|Robert Campbell
|11 Fairmount Drive, Wilton
|$276,000
|5/28
|Keith Wells
|David Kirchhoff
|331 Angel Road, Corinth
|$30,000
|5/28
|Keith Wells
|David Kirchhoff
|331 Angel Road, Corinth
|$40,000
|5/28
|KRP Properties LLC
|Wilmington Savings Fund Society
|20 Haviland Ave., Moreau
|$78,000
|5/28
|Secretary of Veterans Affairs
|Robert Coan and John LaVallee
|104 Allen Road, Greenfield
|$120,192
|5/28
|Christopher Sherman
|Irene Nallie
|2 Reynolds St., Moreau
|$153,350
|5/28
|Town of Moreau
|Lehigh Cement Co.
|VanBuren Street
|$0
|5/29
|Ashton Harris
|Paul and Patricia Pelosi
|4 Locust Ridge Drive, Corinth
|$247,520
|5/29
|Ronald Muller
|Rebecca Lynn Kuhn
|498 Ridge Road, Greenfield
|$145,000
|5/29
|David and Crystal Ramos
|Nicholas Colucci
|40 Stevens Court, Northumberland
|$330,000
|5/29
|Nilufar Barak
|Jesse Lena
|99 Wilsey Road, Greenfield
|$330,000
|5/29
|Rehab A Home LLC
|Federal Home Loan Mortgrage Corp.
|547 Middle Grove Road, Greenfield
|$72,000
|5/29
|Melissa Terrille
|Cerrone Construction LLC
|105 Old Bend Road, Moreau
|$397,000
|5/29
|Peter and Tammy Rohlf
|Jill Osborn
|15 Killarney Court, Wilton
|$372,000
|5/29
|Nicholas and Caitlyn Penree
|James Greenwood
|184 Redmond Road, Moreau
|$330,630
|5/30
|Andrew and Carolyn Omara
|J W Szmachlo
|Sand Hill Road, Greenfield
|$119,900
|5/31
|Braidwood Holding Co. LLC
|Jabro Development LLC
|1341 Route 9, Moreau
|$480,000
|5/31
|Stephen Hodges
|Saratoga County of Stephen Britton
|Golf View Road, Hadley
|$1,550
|5/31
|William Morris
|Saratoga County of Brian and Gloria Staunches
|107 Old Gick Road, Wilton
|$58,000
|5/31
|Ronald and Aileen LaBerge
|Thomas Roohan
|17 Ridge View Road, Wilton
|$70,000
|5/31
|Tatra Properties LLC
|Michael Mullaney
|212 Grange Road, Greenfield
|$136,000
|5/31
|Suzanne and Yvonne Melville
|Donna Baker
|7 Baker Drive, Corinth
|$75,000
|5/31
|James Tammaro
|Saratoga Warren Homes LLC
|425 Wilton Greenfield Road, Greenfield
|$940,000
|5/31
