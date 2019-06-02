Saratoga County deeds May 20 to May 24
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Emily Legault
|Emily Russom
|8 Middleton Drive, South Glens Falls
|$266,770
|5/20
|Edward Deso Jr. and Rebecca Dumas
|Anne Collender
|23 Sage Lane, Moreau
|$286,500
|5/20
|Rosemary and Franklin Mills Jr.
|Michaels Group Homes LLC
|2 Tamarac Drive, Moreau
|$306,110
|5/20
|A-Eagle Property Management LLC
|Richard Aurilio
|54 Grand Blvd., Moreau
|$39,500
|5/21
|Frank and Diane Cassia
|Mark and Susan O'Keefe
|5 Whirlaway Blvd., Wilton
|$285,000
|5/22
|Eric and Jill Blackman
|Michael Thrailkill
|231 Allen Road, Greenfield
|$292,000
|5/22
|Jessica Pickett and Justin Edge
|Patrick Fitch
|5 Wedgewood Way, Corinth
|$380,000
|5/22
|Tess Baker and Brian Goodge
|Joshua and Jordan DeMarais
|19 Apple Tree Lane, Wilton
|$301,275
|5/23
|McPadden Builders LLC
|William and Judy Morris
|1 Conklin Court, Wilton
|$98,000
|5/23
|Arthur and Hope Hammond
|Clute Enterprises Inc.
|5 Thornapple Drive, Moreau
|$252,500
|5/24
|Peter Landau and Janine Stockin
|Constance Towers
|90 Ernst Road, Wilton
|$159,900
|5/24
|Mark Vanderzyden and Micaela Ethier
|Elizabeth Donnelly
|45 Nicklaus Drive, Wilton
|$273,000
|5/24
