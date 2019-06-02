{{featured_button_text}}

Saratoga County deeds May 20 to May 24

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Emily Legault Emily Russom 8 Middleton Drive, South Glens Falls $266,770 5/20
Edward Deso Jr. and Rebecca Dumas Anne Collender 23 Sage Lane, Moreau $286,500 5/20
Rosemary and Franklin Mills Jr. Michaels Group Homes LLC 2 Tamarac Drive, Moreau $306,110 5/20
A-Eagle Property Management LLC Richard Aurilio 54 Grand Blvd., Moreau $39,500 5/21
Frank and Diane Cassia Mark and Susan O'Keefe 5 Whirlaway Blvd., Wilton $285,000 5/22
Eric and Jill Blackman Michael Thrailkill 231 Allen Road, Greenfield $292,000 5/22
Jessica Pickett and Justin Edge Patrick Fitch 5 Wedgewood Way, Corinth $380,000 5/22
Tess Baker and Brian Goodge Joshua and Jordan DeMarais 19 Apple Tree Lane, Wilton $301,275 5/23
McPadden Builders LLC William and Judy Morris 1 Conklin Court, Wilton $98,000 5/23
Arthur and Hope Hammond Clute Enterprises Inc. 5 Thornapple Drive, Moreau $252,500 5/24
Peter Landau and Janine Stockin Constance Towers 90 Ernst Road, Wilton $159,900 5/24
Mark Vanderzyden and Micaela Ethier Elizabeth Donnelly 45 Nicklaus Drive, Wilton $273,000 5/24
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments