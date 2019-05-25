{{featured_button_text}}

Saratoga County deeds May 13 to May 17

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Kevin Clark Thomas Merrills Jr. 7 Kilmer Roadway, Greenfield $20,000 5/13
DEC Development LLC Jared Lawrence and Eleanor Linda Cusma 6 Margaret Drive, Wilton $310,000 5/13
Netshane LLC Marian Szlapa 3 Waldron Lane, Wilton $307,500 5/14
Emelyn Orperia and Thomas Ewing Alan and Judith Ross 29 Edie Road, Wilton $294,900 5/14
Daniel William and Cynthia Anne Auer Eric and Jill Blackman 130 Sand Hill Road, Greenfield $242,500 5/14
Foothills Builders LLC Terre Holdings LLC 25 Wiley Way, Corinth $25,000 5/14
Michael and Louise Halloran Foothills Builders LLC 25 Wiley Way, Corinth $245,000 5/14
Nancy Anne and Glenn Kimble Gloria Fish 103 Reynolds Road, Moreau $39,000 5/15
Dylan Davis Kathryn Meager 88 Jones Road, Wilton $250,000 5/15
Philip and Margaret Sfraga Glen and Christine Czapski 9 Ridge View Road, Wilton $600,000 5/15
Michael and Marcella Carbone Jeanette and Joseph Penree Sr. 8 Pulver Blvd., Wilton $272,000 5/15
Nancy and Harold Hall Jr. Harold Jones 551 Ridge Road Rear, Greenfield $41,500 5/16
Christopher and Michelle Partlow Jacob and Krystina Spiegel 76 Baker Drive, Northumberland $265,000 5/16
Jed and Andrea Murray Daniel and Mary Beth Chumney 22 Thistle Road, Wilton $352,000 5/16
Jon and Julia Leonard Robert and Lucretia Scott 95 Fieldstone Drive, Wilton $690,000 5/17
William and Linda Serritella Sonoma Grove LLC 10 Brentwood Blvd., Wilton $539,337 5/17
