Saratoga County deeds May 13 to May 17
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Kevin Clark
|Thomas Merrills Jr.
|7 Kilmer Roadway, Greenfield
|$20,000
|5/13
|DEC Development LLC
|Jared Lawrence and Eleanor Linda Cusma
|6 Margaret Drive, Wilton
|$310,000
|5/13
|Netshane LLC
|Marian Szlapa
|3 Waldron Lane, Wilton
|$307,500
|5/14
|Emelyn Orperia and Thomas Ewing
|Alan and Judith Ross
|29 Edie Road, Wilton
|$294,900
|5/14
|Daniel William and Cynthia Anne Auer
|Eric and Jill Blackman
|130 Sand Hill Road, Greenfield
|$242,500
|5/14
|Foothills Builders LLC
|Terre Holdings LLC
|25 Wiley Way, Corinth
|$25,000
|5/14
|Michael and Louise Halloran
|Foothills Builders LLC
|25 Wiley Way, Corinth
|$245,000
|5/14
|Nancy Anne and Glenn Kimble
|Gloria Fish
|103 Reynolds Road, Moreau
|$39,000
|5/15
|Dylan Davis
|Kathryn Meager
|88 Jones Road, Wilton
|$250,000
|5/15
|Philip and Margaret Sfraga
|Glen and Christine Czapski
|9 Ridge View Road, Wilton
|$600,000
|5/15
|Michael and Marcella Carbone
|Jeanette and Joseph Penree Sr.
|8 Pulver Blvd., Wilton
|$272,000
|5/15
|Nancy and Harold Hall Jr.
|Harold Jones
|551 Ridge Road Rear, Greenfield
|$41,500
|5/16
|Christopher and Michelle Partlow
|Jacob and Krystina Spiegel
|76 Baker Drive, Northumberland
|$265,000
|5/16
|Jed and Andrea Murray
|Daniel and Mary Beth Chumney
|22 Thistle Road, Wilton
|$352,000
|5/16
|Jon and Julia Leonard
|Robert and Lucretia Scott
|95 Fieldstone Drive, Wilton
|$690,000
|5/17
|William and Linda Serritella
|Sonoma Grove LLC
|10 Brentwood Blvd., Wilton
|$539,337
|5/17
