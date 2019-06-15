{{featured_button_text}}

Saratoga County deeds June 3 to June 7

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
American International Relocation Solutions LLC Michael and Gwendolyn Moore 21 Barbara MacDonald Drive, Corinth $228,000 6/3
Lawrence and Shelli Saupe American International Relocation Solutions LLC 21 Barbara MacDonald Drive, Corinth $228,000 6/3
Jay Lucien Latulippe and Roslyn Suzanne Zecchini Jonathan and Clara Cohen 19 Hearthstone Drive, Wilton $495,000 6/3
McPadden Builders LLC William and Judy Morris 39 Traver Road, Wilton $65,000 6/3
Christopher Sweet Louis and Traci-Ann De Ridder Wilton Gansevoort Road, Wilton $20,000 6/3
Bruce Towers Tyler Kirchhoff 0 Hadley Hill Road Rear, Hadley $17,500 6/4
MSLC Development LLC T&G Associates 12 and 24 Dakota Drive and Moonglow Road, Wilton $177,500 6/4
Michael Bruce Brunelle William and Amy Cottone 13 Dogwood Drive, South Glens Falls $228,900 6/4
Michael and Meghan Federico Steven and Anne Marie VanDixhorn 21 Sage Lane, Moreau $284,000 6/5
Katherine Shmulsky Floral Estates LLC 2 Daffodil Drive, Wilton $650,778 6/5
Anthony Rodriguez and Kelly Bascomb Lauren Ouimet 3520 Boyhaven Road, Greenfield $400,000 6/5
Martin and Kadan Sample Sonoma Grove LLC 21 Berkeley Way, Wilton $609,397 6/5
Tim Christensen Anthony Barbaro 28 Edie Road, Wilton $110,000 6/6
Michael and Melody Lynch Judy Martuscello 220 Locust Grove Road, Greenfield $320,000 6/6
Lori Millis Mary Young and Patti Bogdan 1606 Hadley Hill Road, Hadley $340,000 6/6
Stacie Boni and Keegan O'Neil Mary Nevel 408 Main St., Corinth $155,820 6/7
David and Lenissa Byrne Steven and Valerie Zawistowski 10 Doe Run, Moreau $300,000 6/7
Christopher and Jennifer Yates Gregory Cuda and Susan Cantillon-Cuda 14 Oxford Drive, Wilton $318,000 6/7
Aaron and Elizabeth Zwald Hilarie Hatlee 15 Oakwood Drive, South Glens Falls $185,000 6/7
