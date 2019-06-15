Saratoga County deeds June 3 to June 7
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|American International Relocation Solutions LLC
|Michael and Gwendolyn Moore
|21 Barbara MacDonald Drive, Corinth
|$228,000
|6/3
|Lawrence and Shelli Saupe
|American International Relocation Solutions LLC
|21 Barbara MacDonald Drive, Corinth
|$228,000
|6/3
|Jay Lucien Latulippe and Roslyn Suzanne Zecchini
|Jonathan and Clara Cohen
|19 Hearthstone Drive, Wilton
|$495,000
|6/3
|McPadden Builders LLC
|William and Judy Morris
|39 Traver Road, Wilton
|$65,000
|6/3
|Christopher Sweet
|Louis and Traci-Ann De Ridder
|Wilton Gansevoort Road, Wilton
|$20,000
|6/3
|Bruce Towers
|Tyler Kirchhoff
|0 Hadley Hill Road Rear, Hadley
|$17,500
|6/4
|MSLC Development LLC
|T&G Associates
|12 and 24 Dakota Drive and Moonglow Road, Wilton
|$177,500
|6/4
|Michael Bruce Brunelle
|William and Amy Cottone
|13 Dogwood Drive, South Glens Falls
|$228,900
|6/4
|Michael and Meghan Federico
|Steven and Anne Marie VanDixhorn
|21 Sage Lane, Moreau
|$284,000
|6/5
|Katherine Shmulsky
|Floral Estates LLC
|2 Daffodil Drive, Wilton
|$650,778
|6/5
|Anthony Rodriguez and Kelly Bascomb
|Lauren Ouimet
|3520 Boyhaven Road, Greenfield
|$400,000
|6/5
|Martin and Kadan Sample
|Sonoma Grove LLC
|21 Berkeley Way, Wilton
|$609,397
|6/5
|Tim Christensen
|Anthony Barbaro
|28 Edie Road, Wilton
|$110,000
|6/6
|Michael and Melody Lynch
|Judy Martuscello
|220 Locust Grove Road, Greenfield
|$320,000
|6/6
|Lori Millis
|Mary Young and Patti Bogdan
|1606 Hadley Hill Road, Hadley
|$340,000
|6/6
|Stacie Boni and Keegan O'Neil
|Mary Nevel
|408 Main St., Corinth
|$155,820
|6/7
|David and Lenissa Byrne
|Steven and Valerie Zawistowski
|10 Doe Run, Moreau
|$300,000
|6/7
|Christopher and Jennifer Yates
|Gregory Cuda and Susan Cantillon-Cuda
|14 Oxford Drive, Wilton
|$318,000
|6/7
|Aaron and Elizabeth Zwald
|Hilarie Hatlee
|15 Oakwood Drive, South Glens Falls
|$185,000
|6/7
