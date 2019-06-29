Saratoga County deeds June 17 to June 21
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Bradley and Andrea Wanner
|Paul and Martha Ackmann
|28 Heartstone Drive, Wilton
|$500,000
|6/17
|Michael King and Ronald Dellapina
|Straford Alan Wild
|11 Seymour Drive, Wilton
|$485,000
|6/17
|Daniel Neville and Mary Anne Kocon
|Daniel Helin
|111 Kilmer Road, Greenfield
|$360,000
|6/18
|McKenna Construction and Excavation LLC
|Diverse Holdings Group Inc.
|Gurn Springs Road, Wilton
|$45,000
|6/18
|Krzysztof and Maria Bialek
|McPadden Builders LLC
|8 Lenca Court, Wilton
|$423,971
|6/18
|Latrell and Jasmine Pinellas
|Daniel Swift
|6 Clunis St., Hadley
|$120,000
|6/19
|Brian and Kathleen Gaddis
|Jeffrey Collura
|938 Locust Grove Road, Greenfield
|$54,000
|6/19
|Raymond Romero
|Robert Paseka
|35 Mill Road, Greenfield
|$210,000
|6/19
|Kenneth Appleman, Adrian Appleman and Ute Besenecker
|Oscar Basora and Ivette Basora
|371 Daniels Road, Greenfield
|$282,500
|6/20
|Brian Pepe
|Tina Arcuri-DeMarsh
|7 Catherine St., Moreau
|$175,500
|6/21
|Marci and John Robarge Jr.
|Jack and Jennifer Woods
|Riverview Drive, Hadley
|$75,000
|6/21
|Lee Horning
|Carla Boucher
|1496 Route 9, Moreau
|$109,000
|6/21
