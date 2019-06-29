{{featured_button_text}}

Saratoga County deeds June 17 to June 21

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Bradley and Andrea Wanner Paul and Martha Ackmann 28 Heartstone Drive, Wilton $500,000 6/17
Michael King and Ronald Dellapina Straford Alan Wild 11 Seymour Drive, Wilton $485,000 6/17
Daniel Neville and Mary Anne Kocon Daniel Helin 111 Kilmer Road, Greenfield $360,000 6/18
McKenna Construction and Excavation LLC Diverse Holdings Group Inc. Gurn Springs Road, Wilton $45,000 6/18
Krzysztof and Maria Bialek McPadden Builders LLC 8 Lenca Court, Wilton $423,971 6/18
Latrell and Jasmine Pinellas Daniel Swift 6 Clunis St., Hadley $120,000 6/19
Brian and Kathleen Gaddis Jeffrey Collura 938 Locust Grove Road, Greenfield $54,000 6/19
Raymond Romero Robert Paseka 35 Mill Road, Greenfield $210,000 6/19
Kenneth Appleman, Adrian Appleman and Ute Besenecker Oscar Basora and Ivette Basora 371 Daniels Road, Greenfield $282,500 6/20
Brian Pepe Tina Arcuri-DeMarsh 7 Catherine St., Moreau $175,500 6/21
Marci and John Robarge Jr. Jack and Jennifer Woods Riverview Drive, Hadley $75,000 6/21
Lee Horning Carla Boucher 1496 Route 9, Moreau $109,000 6/21
