Saratoga County deeds June 10 to June 14
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Danielle Dumrese
|Michael Brown
|1 Gregs Court, Wilton
|$326,000
|6/10
|Patrick and Theresa Cifone
|Roger Seales and Paul Seales
|Walter Maxfield Road, Hadley
|$60,000
|6/10
|DG Corinth Management Corp.
|Saw Buck LLC
|417 Palmer Ave., Corinth
|$610,00
|6/11
|Jerry and Margaret Fletcher
|Terrance Blood
|4 Woodland Drive, Moreau
|$257,000
|6/11
|Mary Parliman and Francois Bonneville
|Mary Shannon
|150 Hunt Lake Road, Corinth
|$290,000
|6/11
|William Smith
|Village of South Glens Falls
|2 Lewis St., Moreau
|$28,900
|6/12
|Brian and Moriah Mathis
|Lori Dickinson and Jeanne Frevola
|5 Harrison Ave., Moreau
|$130,000
|6/12
|Thomas and Leslie Abraham
|Danny and Pamela Bennett
|9 Ella Drive, Moreau
|$335,000
|6/12
|Gerald and Carole Worthen
|Jesse and Jessica Pound
|8 Feeder Dam Road, South Glens Falls
|$200,000
|6/13
|Ihor Peter Szonk
|Matthew Kingsley
|92 Ballou Road, Greenfield
|$45,000
|6/13
|Zachary Houk
|Michael Varney
|5 Circle Drive, Moreau
|$145,000
|6/13
|Jolene Crowley
|Michaels Group Homes LLC
|14 Tamarac Drive, Moreau
|$304,350
|6/13
|Alexandru and Ileana Mitrache
|James and Doris Cocco
|244 Alpine Meadows Road, Greenfield
|$250,000
|6/13
|Daniel Tredici and Billijo Wright
|Darleen English
|204 Fort Edward Road, Moreau
|$118,840
|6/14
