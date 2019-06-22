{{featured_button_text}}

Saratoga County deeds June 10 to June 14

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Danielle Dumrese Michael Brown 1 Gregs Court, Wilton $326,000 6/10
Patrick and Theresa Cifone Roger Seales and Paul Seales Walter Maxfield Road, Hadley $60,000 6/10
DG Corinth Management Corp. Saw Buck LLC 417 Palmer Ave., Corinth $610,00 6/11
Jerry and Margaret Fletcher Terrance Blood 4 Woodland Drive, Moreau $257,000 6/11
Mary Parliman and Francois Bonneville Mary Shannon 150 Hunt Lake Road, Corinth $290,000 6/11
William Smith Village of South Glens Falls 2 Lewis St., Moreau $28,900 6/12
Brian and Moriah Mathis Lori Dickinson and Jeanne Frevola 5 Harrison Ave., Moreau $130,000 6/12
Thomas and Leslie Abraham Danny and Pamela Bennett 9 Ella Drive, Moreau $335,000 6/12
Gerald and Carole Worthen Jesse and Jessica Pound 8 Feeder Dam Road, South Glens Falls $200,000 6/13
Ihor Peter Szonk Matthew Kingsley 92 Ballou Road, Greenfield $45,000 6/13
Zachary Houk Michael Varney 5 Circle Drive, Moreau $145,000 6/13
Jolene Crowley Michaels Group Homes LLC 14 Tamarac Drive, Moreau $304,350 6/13
Alexandru and Ileana Mitrache James and Doris Cocco 244 Alpine Meadows Road, Greenfield $250,000 6/13
Daniel Tredici and Billijo Wright Darleen English 204 Fort Edward Road, Moreau $118,840 6/14
