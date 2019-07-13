Saratoga County deeds June 24 to July 5
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Rory Murray and Lindsay Harris
|Brendan and Cindy Murray
|12 Jamaica Ave., Moreau
|$164,000
|6/24
|Matthew Butcher Jr.
|Angelo Rosse
|100 Virginia Place, Northumberland
|$160,000
|6/24
|Denise and Robert Scott Birge Jr.
|Kevin Hale
|7 Dandelion Drive, Wilton
|$315,000
|6/24
|Lauren Ouimet
|Robert and Nicole Bissonette
|10 Dandelion Drive, Wilton
|$333,000
|6/25
|Katherine Gee
|Thomas Merrills Jr.
|7 Lake Desolation Road, Greenfield
|$174,900
|6/25
|Daniel Fasano and Donna Winkle
|Christina Stack
|26 Saw Mill Court, Wilton
|$645,000
|6/25
|Shana Ederer
|Daniel Maloney
|498 Greene Road, Greenfield
|$271,500
|6/26
|Timothy Rich and Cassandra Wilkins
|Derek Potter
|122 Fort Edward Road, Moreau
|$179,900
|6/26
|Geoff and Sarah Raeder
|Malcolm and Corrine Wallace
|2 Caitlin Court, Northumberland
|$425,000
|6/27
|Steven and Jessica Johnson
|Ty Wrobel and Karen Karnes
|2 Dorrer Ave., Moreau
|$199,900
|6/28
|Franklin LeBarron Jr.
|Michael and Lucinda Woodcock, Hillary Mason and Jessica Woodcock
|20 Warren St., Corinth
|$30,000
|6/28
|Anthony and Chelsea Casimano
|Jame and Belinda Hunt
|19 Coriander Drive, Moreau
|$262,000
|6/28
|Dennis and Diane Carroll
|Susan Bramhall Ying
|8 Chatham Court, Wilton
|$242,000
|7/2
|James and Sara Aldrich
|Thomas Mulligan
|57 Lincoln Mountain Road, Greenfield
|$250,000
|7/2
|Shane and Alexandra Zanetti
|John and Ruby Grande
|8 Pine Robin North, Greenfield
|$399,000
|7/2
|Joseph and Lydia Frandino
|Erik and Kasey Edson
|20 Castleberry Drive, Wilton
|$268,500
|7/2
|Foothills Builders LLC
|Terre Holdings LLC
|3 Heather Lane, Corinth
|$25,000
|7/2
|Laura Scott
|Foothills Builders LLC
|3 Heather Lane, Corinth
|$260,578
|7/2
|Amanda and Patrick Goodspeed Jr.
|Shannon and Heather Davis
|19 Marion Ave., Moreau
|$189,740
|7/3
|Forest Grove LLC
|Thomas Roohan
|Harran Lane, Wilton
|$365,624
|7/3
|Christopher and Tracy Bernardi
|Douglas and Jeana Closinski
|71 Rolling Hills Drive, Wilton
|$334,000
|7/5
|Lisa and Mark Lebowitz
|Amanda and Tyler Sample
|33 Stone Ridge Road, Wilton
|$420,000
|7/5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.