Saratoga County deeds June 24 to July 5

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Rory Murray and Lindsay Harris Brendan and Cindy Murray 12 Jamaica Ave., Moreau $164,000 6/24
Matthew Butcher Jr. Angelo Rosse 100 Virginia Place, Northumberland $160,000 6/24
Denise and Robert Scott Birge Jr. Kevin Hale 7 Dandelion Drive, Wilton $315,000 6/24
Lauren Ouimet Robert and Nicole Bissonette 10 Dandelion Drive, Wilton $333,000 6/25
Katherine Gee Thomas Merrills Jr. 7 Lake Desolation Road, Greenfield $174,900 6/25
Daniel Fasano and Donna Winkle Christina Stack 26 Saw Mill Court, Wilton $645,000 6/25
Shana Ederer Daniel Maloney 498 Greene Road, Greenfield $271,500 6/26
Timothy Rich and Cassandra Wilkins Derek Potter 122 Fort Edward Road, Moreau $179,900 6/26
Geoff and Sarah Raeder Malcolm and Corrine Wallace 2 Caitlin Court, Northumberland $425,000 6/27
Steven and Jessica Johnson Ty Wrobel and Karen Karnes 2 Dorrer Ave., Moreau $199,900 6/28
Franklin LeBarron Jr. Michael and Lucinda Woodcock, Hillary Mason and Jessica Woodcock 20 Warren St., Corinth $30,000 6/28
Anthony and Chelsea Casimano Jame and Belinda Hunt 19 Coriander Drive, Moreau $262,000 6/28
Dennis and Diane Carroll Susan Bramhall Ying 8 Chatham Court, Wilton $242,000 7/2
James and Sara Aldrich Thomas Mulligan 57 Lincoln Mountain Road, Greenfield $250,000 7/2
Shane and Alexandra Zanetti John and Ruby Grande 8 Pine Robin North, Greenfield $399,000 7/2
Joseph and Lydia Frandino Erik and Kasey Edson 20 Castleberry Drive, Wilton $268,500 7/2
Foothills Builders LLC Terre Holdings LLC 3 Heather Lane, Corinth $25,000 7/2
Laura Scott Foothills Builders LLC 3 Heather Lane, Corinth $260,578 7/2
Amanda and Patrick Goodspeed Jr. Shannon and Heather Davis 19 Marion Ave., Moreau $189,740 7/3
Forest Grove LLC Thomas Roohan Harran Lane, Wilton $365,624 7/3
Christopher and Tracy Bernardi Douglas and Jeana Closinski 71 Rolling Hills Drive, Wilton $334,000 7/5
Lisa and Mark Lebowitz Amanda and Tyler Sample 33 Stone Ridge Road, Wilton $420,000 7/5
