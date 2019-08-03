{{featured_button_text}}

Saratoga County deeds July 22 to July 26

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Cindy Sue and Shane David Petteys Driftwood Contracting Inc. 20 Spotswood Drive, Corinth $50,000 7/22
Benjamin and Megan Morrow Steven and Shalah Rhodes 20 Stafford Way, Northumberland $365,000 7/23
Nathan Palmer and Alexa Toole Yellow Door Homes LLC 137 Reservoir Road, Moreau $315,000 7/23
Edward Weidman Anthony Mitchner 9 Plantation Road, Northumberland $167,000 7/23
Francis and Kirsten Catellier David Spingarn 18 Wellington Drive, Wilton $355,000 7/23
Denno Contracting LLC Shelli Everts 39 Atwell Road, Corinth $58,000 7/23
Adam LaFond Roy Ketring 6 William St., Moreau $172,400 7/24
William and Joanne Lavigne Christian Haines and Johnathan Haines III 32 Wiley Way, Corinth $225,000 7/24
Tonya Barrows and Brittany Catlin David Gandee 366 Reynolds Road, Moreau $215,000 7/24
Richard Riley II and Nicole McCallion Stuart See Seng Chor and Karen Yeo 33 Knollwood Drive, Wilton $315,000 7/24
Danielle Thorne Ronald Murphy, Antonio Mariotti and Daniel Munn 4565 Route 9N, Corinth $185,297 7/24
Zachary Corlew Tannery Hill LLC 83 Tannery Hill Road, Corinth $79,500 7/25
Roger and Kathy Kinsey Robert Nelson II 7 Cherry Tree Lane, Wilton $340,000 7/25
Daniel and Barbara Christiano Gerald and Ruth Ralph 749 County Route 24, Corinth $100,000 7/25
Ryan and Jamie Liscom Vincent Ferraro and Christine Minarchi 18 Waverly Place, Wilton $485,000 7/26
Andrew Carson Atlantica LLC 22 First Ave., Hadley $36,250 7/26
Ryan Matuszewski and Lindsey Halse Gregory Dorr and Kevin Dorr 35 Fieldstone Drive, Wilton $489,900 7/26
