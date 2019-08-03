Saratoga County deeds July 22 to July 26
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Cindy Sue and Shane David Petteys
|Driftwood Contracting Inc.
|20 Spotswood Drive, Corinth
|$50,000
|7/22
|Benjamin and Megan Morrow
|Steven and Shalah Rhodes
|20 Stafford Way, Northumberland
|$365,000
|7/23
|Nathan Palmer and Alexa Toole
|Yellow Door Homes LLC
|137 Reservoir Road, Moreau
|$315,000
|7/23
|Edward Weidman
|Anthony Mitchner
|9 Plantation Road, Northumberland
|$167,000
|7/23
|Francis and Kirsten Catellier
|David Spingarn
|18 Wellington Drive, Wilton
|$355,000
|7/23
|Denno Contracting LLC
|Shelli Everts
|39 Atwell Road, Corinth
|$58,000
|7/23
|Adam LaFond
|Roy Ketring
|6 William St., Moreau
|$172,400
|7/24
|William and Joanne Lavigne
|Christian Haines and Johnathan Haines III
|32 Wiley Way, Corinth
|$225,000
|7/24
|Tonya Barrows and Brittany Catlin
|David Gandee
|366 Reynolds Road, Moreau
|$215,000
|7/24
|Richard Riley II and Nicole McCallion
|Stuart See Seng Chor and Karen Yeo
|33 Knollwood Drive, Wilton
|$315,000
|7/24
|Danielle Thorne
|Ronald Murphy, Antonio Mariotti and Daniel Munn
|4565 Route 9N, Corinth
|$185,297
|7/24
|Zachary Corlew
|Tannery Hill LLC
|83 Tannery Hill Road, Corinth
|$79,500
|7/25
|Roger and Kathy Kinsey
|Robert Nelson II
|7 Cherry Tree Lane, Wilton
|$340,000
|7/25
|Daniel and Barbara Christiano
|Gerald and Ruth Ralph
|749 County Route 24, Corinth
|$100,000
|7/25
|Ryan and Jamie Liscom
|Vincent Ferraro and Christine Minarchi
|18 Waverly Place, Wilton
|$485,000
|7/26
|Andrew Carson
|Atlantica LLC
|22 First Ave., Hadley
|$36,250
|7/26
|Ryan Matuszewski and Lindsey Halse
|Gregory Dorr and Kevin Dorr
|35 Fieldstone Drive, Wilton
|$489,900
|7/26
