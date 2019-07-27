Saratoga County deeds July 15 to July 19
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Vivian Brammer
|Carl and Kathlene Petteys
|69 Traver Road, Wilton
|$366,000
|7/15
|Pamela and Sean Brosseau
|J. Thomas Roohan
|10 Harran Lane, Wilton
|$150,000
|7/16
|Samantha Colacino and Joshua Kerwood
|Rehab A Home LLC
|160 N. Greenfield Road, Greenfield
|$247,500
|7/17
|Sai Aung
|Antonino and Carmela Gerato
|89 Damascus Drive, Wilton
|$320,000
|7/17
|Dennis Schebetta and Lisa Jackson Schebetta
|Bonnie Crounse
|11 Castleberry Drive, Wilton
|$365,000
|7/17
|Gregory and Jillian Ille
|James and Louisa Barss
|236 S. Greenfield Road, Greenfield
|$136,528
|7/17
|Lance and Sharon Johnson
|Philip Hudson
|15 Hovey Road, Greenfield
|$85,000
|7/18
|Natalie Toro and Dawn Makay
|Gerald Brenz Jr. and Judith Cossey-Brenz
|28 Castlewood Drive, Northumberland
|$218,000
|7/18
|Kimberly Haley
|John and Dawn Manley
|20 Donegal Way, Wilton
|$429,900
|7/19
