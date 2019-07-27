{{featured_button_text}}

Saratoga County deeds July 15 to July 19

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Vivian Brammer Carl and Kathlene Petteys 69 Traver Road, Wilton $366,000 7/15
Pamela and Sean Brosseau J. Thomas Roohan 10 Harran Lane, Wilton $150,000 7/16
Samantha Colacino and Joshua Kerwood Rehab A Home LLC 160 N. Greenfield Road, Greenfield $247,500 7/17
Sai Aung Antonino and Carmela Gerato 89 Damascus Drive, Wilton $320,000 7/17
Dennis Schebetta and Lisa Jackson Schebetta Bonnie Crounse 11 Castleberry Drive, Wilton $365,000 7/17
Gregory and Jillian Ille James and Louisa Barss 236 S. Greenfield Road, Greenfield $136,528 7/17
Lance and Sharon Johnson Philip Hudson 15 Hovey Road, Greenfield $85,000 7/18
Natalie Toro and Dawn Makay Gerald Brenz Jr. and Judith Cossey-Brenz 28 Castlewood Drive, Northumberland $218,000 7/18
Kimberly Haley John and Dawn Manley 20 Donegal Way, Wilton $429,900 7/19
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments