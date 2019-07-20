Saratoga County deeds July 8 to July 12
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Gregg David and Donna Hanchett
|Matthew White
|292 Reynolds Road, Moreau
|$295,900
|7/8
|Nicholas Wilson and Megan Ann Joyce
|Babson Homes LlC
|7 Ryans Ridge Road, Corinth
|$259,000
|7/8
|Christian James Cloutier and Katie Danz
|Arno and Diane Kivi
|8 Dandelion Drive, Wilton
|$310,000
|7/8
|Patrick and Krista Harrington
|Tami Sanders
|58 Harris Road, Hadley
|$163,000
|7/8
|Kristopher Wilber
|Jonathan Michael Kochendorfer
|21 St. John's Drive, Northumberland
|$222,000
|7/8
|David Frazee
|Jean Bruno Gettler and Robert Gettler
|292 Eddy Road, Hadley
|$350,000
|7/9
|Nicholas Mangione and Pebbles Mai Linseman
|Michaels Group Homes LLC
|10 Wedgewood Drive, Moreau
|$319,320
|7/9
|Mark Franklin and Carly McCullough
|Bretton and Elizabeth Haase
|69 Hearthstone Drive, Wilton
|$476,000
|7/9
|Tammy and James McMullen Jr.
|Sonoma Grove LLC
|1 Berkeley Loop, Wilton
|$593,967
|7/9
|Karen and Andrew Benware
|Wanda Santaella
|20 Ferry Blvd., Moreau
|$105,000
|7/10
|Maureen Mikan
|Ryan McMahon
|5 Tom Sawyer Drive, Wilton
|$260,000
|7/10
|Peter Gibson
|Jessica Jensen and James Curry II
|31 Hammond Lane, Wilton
|$165,000
|7/10
|Chelsea Morgan
|Brad Simon
|143 Feeder Dam Road, South Glens Falls
|$200,000
|7/11
|Stephen Knorr
|Rehab A Home LLC
|112 King Road, Northumberland
|$212,000
|7/11
|Debra and Paul Hodson
|Donald McMahon
|1 Lafond Drive, Moreau
|$320,000
|7/11
|Brad Simon
|Richard and Sue Oudekerk
|26 Feeder Dam Road, South Glens Falls
|$275,000
|7/11
|Douglas and Jeana Closinski
|Kenneth Tomaro Jr.
|17 Cobble Hill Drive, Wilton
|$409,000
|7/11
|Bonnie Kearns
|Kathleen Barber
|15 Jerome Lane, South Glens Falls
|$285,000
|7/11
|George and Colleen Mosher
|Kevin and Heather Hanna
|21 Rollman Circle, Hadley
|$35,000
|7/12
|Karen August
|Nicole Underwood
|4 Circle Drive, South Glens Falls
|$181,260,
|7/12
|Kenneth and Patricia Pole
|Ronald and Greta Obach
|4 Poplar St., Corinth
|$50,000
|7/12
|Mark Petruska
|Thomas and Justina McNamara
|34 Santee Drive, Wilton
|$325,000
|7/12
|John and Jennifer Bellinger
|Steven Denton II
|518 Main St., Corinth
|$190,000
|7/12
