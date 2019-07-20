{{featured_button_text}}

Saratoga County deeds July 8 to July 12

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Gregg David and Donna Hanchett Matthew White 292 Reynolds Road, Moreau $295,900 7/8
Nicholas Wilson and Megan Ann Joyce Babson Homes LlC 7 Ryans Ridge Road, Corinth $259,000 7/8
Christian James Cloutier and Katie Danz Arno and Diane Kivi 8 Dandelion Drive, Wilton $310,000 7/8
Patrick and Krista Harrington Tami Sanders 58 Harris Road, Hadley $163,000 7/8
Kristopher Wilber Jonathan Michael Kochendorfer 21 St. John's Drive, Northumberland $222,000 7/8
David Frazee Jean Bruno Gettler and Robert Gettler 292 Eddy Road, Hadley $350,000 7/9
Nicholas Mangione and Pebbles Mai Linseman Michaels Group Homes LLC 10 Wedgewood Drive, Moreau $319,320 7/9
Mark Franklin and Carly McCullough Bretton and Elizabeth Haase 69 Hearthstone Drive, Wilton $476,000 7/9
Tammy and James McMullen Jr. Sonoma Grove LLC 1 Berkeley Loop, Wilton $593,967 7/9
Karen and Andrew Benware Wanda Santaella 20 Ferry Blvd., Moreau $105,000 7/10
Maureen Mikan Ryan McMahon 5 Tom Sawyer Drive, Wilton $260,000 7/10
Peter Gibson Jessica Jensen and James Curry II 31 Hammond Lane, Wilton $165,000 7/10
Chelsea Morgan Brad Simon 143 Feeder Dam Road, South Glens Falls $200,000 7/11
Stephen Knorr Rehab A Home LLC 112 King Road, Northumberland $212,000 7/11
Debra and Paul Hodson Donald McMahon 1 Lafond Drive, Moreau $320,000 7/11
Brad Simon Richard and Sue Oudekerk 26 Feeder Dam Road, South Glens Falls $275,000 7/11
Douglas and Jeana Closinski Kenneth Tomaro Jr. 17 Cobble Hill Drive, Wilton $409,000 7/11
Bonnie Kearns Kathleen Barber 15 Jerome Lane, South Glens Falls $285,000 7/11
George and Colleen Mosher Kevin and Heather Hanna 21 Rollman Circle, Hadley $35,000 7/12
Karen August Nicole Underwood 4 Circle Drive, South Glens Falls $181,260, 7/12
Kenneth and Patricia Pole Ronald and Greta Obach 4 Poplar St., Corinth $50,000 7/12
Mark Petruska Thomas and Justina McNamara 34 Santee Drive, Wilton $325,000 7/12
John and Jennifer Bellinger Steven Denton II 518 Main St., Corinth $190,000 7/12
