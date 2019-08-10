Saratoga County deeds July 29 to Aug. 2
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Three Hurricane Holdings LLC
|Laura Provo-Parker and George Marshall
|45 Sande Lane, Hadley
|$219,000
|7/29
|Johnny and Julia Destino
|Phillip and Susan Wancewicz
|28 Mia Way, Greenfield
|$235,000
|7/30
|Stephen Podnorszki
|Dena Schulz and Stephen Podnorszki
|192 Redmond Road, Moreau
|$146,790
|7/30
|Adam Barnett
|Jay and Susan Stewart
|7 Ormsbee Road, Greenfield
|$199,000
|7/30
|Mary White
|Eric Kuebler
|22 Nolan Road, Moreau
|$230,000
|7/30
|Frank and Brittany Silvestri
|Ghislain Gagne and Cathy Morin
|28 Taylor Road, Wilton
|$575,000
|7/30
|Jeffrey Mosher
|2019 Castle LLC
|83 Hamilton Ave., Corinth
|$46,000
|7/31
|Jason and Sara Robarge
|Christopher Kennedy
|6 Creekview Court, Corinth
|$285,000
|7/31
|Matthew and Nicole Coulter
|Melissa Marie Peris
|168 Heath Road, Corinth
|$275,000
|7/31
|Jerad Ross
|William Hamilton Jr.
|12 Sherman Ave., Corinth
|$58,650
|8/1
|Jill Clear
|Robert Kirk and Donna Lee Durant
|23 Ella Drive, Moreau
|$319,900
|8/1
|Katherine Ann Height
|Edward and Carolyn Bannon
|16 Haviland Ave., Moreau
|$179,900
|8/1
|Monica and Nicholas Carl Sr.
|McPadden Builders LLC
|7 Easton Court, Wilton
|$431,729
|8/1
|Jonathan Marshall
|William Horbury and Michele Hubbs
|34 Davidson Drive, Wilton
|$209,000
|8/1
|Robert Brown
|Patrick and Jennifer Vuong
|18 Saw Mill Court, Wilton
|$470,000
|8/1
|Elizabeth Haase
|James Sinnock
|11 Evergreen Drive, Wilton
|$265,000
|8/1
|Megan and Paul Woolley II
|Brad and Natalie Mulligan
|646 Stone Bridge Road, Northumberland
|$391,000
|8/1
|Jonathan Ethen Faulkner and Heather Lynne Stewart
|Bernard and Jodi Godfrey
|66 Baker Drive, Northumberland
|$235,000
|8/2
|Megan Bannon, Edward Bannon and Carolyn Bannon
|Brian and Juliann Gubbins
|10 Leland St., Moreau
|$200,000
|8/2
|Shadrach Daniel Treat
|Francis and Kirsten Carellier
|41 Knollwood Drive, Wilton
|$288,400
|8/2
