Saratoga County deeds July 29 to Aug. 2

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Three Hurricane Holdings LLC Laura Provo-Parker and George Marshall 45 Sande Lane, Hadley $219,000 7/29
Johnny and Julia Destino Phillip and Susan Wancewicz 28 Mia Way, Greenfield $235,000 7/30
Stephen Podnorszki Dena Schulz and Stephen Podnorszki 192 Redmond Road, Moreau $146,790 7/30
Adam Barnett Jay and Susan Stewart 7 Ormsbee Road, Greenfield $199,000 7/30
Mary White Eric Kuebler 22 Nolan Road, Moreau $230,000 7/30
Frank and Brittany Silvestri Ghislain Gagne and Cathy Morin 28 Taylor Road, Wilton $575,000 7/30
Jeffrey Mosher 2019 Castle LLC 83 Hamilton Ave., Corinth $46,000 7/31
Jason and Sara Robarge Christopher Kennedy 6 Creekview Court, Corinth $285,000 7/31
Matthew and Nicole Coulter Melissa Marie Peris 168 Heath Road, Corinth $275,000 7/31
Jerad Ross William Hamilton Jr. 12 Sherman Ave., Corinth $58,650 8/1
Jill Clear Robert Kirk and Donna Lee Durant 23 Ella Drive, Moreau $319,900 8/1
Katherine Ann Height Edward and Carolyn Bannon 16 Haviland Ave., Moreau $179,900 8/1
Monica and Nicholas Carl Sr. McPadden Builders LLC 7 Easton Court, Wilton $431,729 8/1
Jonathan Marshall William Horbury and Michele Hubbs 34 Davidson Drive, Wilton $209,000 8/1
Robert Brown Patrick and Jennifer Vuong 18 Saw Mill Court, Wilton $470,000 8/1
Elizabeth Haase James Sinnock 11 Evergreen Drive, Wilton $265,000 8/1
Megan and Paul Woolley II Brad and Natalie Mulligan 646 Stone Bridge Road, Northumberland $391,000 8/1
Jonathan Ethen Faulkner and Heather Lynne Stewart Bernard and Jodi Godfrey 66 Baker Drive, Northumberland $235,000 8/2
Megan Bannon, Edward Bannon and Carolyn Bannon Brian and Juliann Gubbins 10 Leland St., Moreau $200,000 8/2
Shadrach Daniel Treat Francis and Kirsten Carellier 41 Knollwood Drive, Wilton $288,400 8/2
