Saratoga County deeds Aug. 12 to Aug. 16
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Goodson Estates LLC
|Wayne and Cynthia Baker
|65 Fuller Road, Corinth
|$65,000
|8/12
|Derek Briner and Kaitlin Milligan
|Julie Clark
|18 Barbara Mac D Drive, Corinth
|$241,000
|8/12
|LPC Properties LLC
|Patrick Eversole
|52 Sand Hill Road, Greenfield
|$32,000
|8/12
|Erik Mullaney
|Lydia King
|8 Haviland Ave., Moreau
|$216,000
|8/12
|Kevin Anderson and Kathleen Kim
|Joseph and Christine Vito
|21 Gates Ave., Northumberland
|$239,888
|8/13
|Anthony Weaver and Ralph Weaver
|Joseph Tolliver and Betty Jane Timmerman
|967 Murray Road, Greenfield
|$260,000
|8/13
|Jacob and Michelle Hadden
|Phyllis Asche
|13 Oak View Drive, Moreau
|$236,000
|8/14
|Peter and Alicia Bevan
|Timothy and Kelley Brennan
|76 Greene Road, Greenfield
|$300,325
|8/14
|Natalie and Charles Wait Jr.
|Emily Mastrianni
|19 Copperfield Road, Greenfield
|$770,000
|8/14
|Daniel Wright
|Stephen Offord
|147 Medbury Road, Greenfield
|$244,000
|8/14
|Mark Shaver and Elizabeth Flynn
|Andrew and Kylie Holland
|473 Lake Desolation Road, Greenfield
|$289,000
|8/14
|Ronald and Barbara Barber
|Monsour Enterprises LLC
|1664 Route 9, Moreau
|$242,700
|8/15
|Michael Smith and Alexandra Marquis Smith
|Jae Marquis
|342 Middle Grove Road, Greenfield
|$308,000
|8/15
|Christopher Rahayel
|Frederick Klotz Jr.
|3 Nancys Way, Moreau
|$365,000
|8/16
