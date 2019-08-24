{{featured_button_text}}

Saratoga County deeds Aug. 12 to Aug. 16

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Goodson Estates LLC Wayne and Cynthia Baker 65 Fuller Road, Corinth $65,000 8/12
Derek Briner and Kaitlin Milligan Julie Clark 18 Barbara Mac D Drive, Corinth $241,000 8/12
LPC Properties LLC Patrick Eversole 52 Sand Hill Road, Greenfield $32,000 8/12
Erik Mullaney Lydia King 8 Haviland Ave., Moreau $216,000 8/12
Kevin Anderson and Kathleen Kim Joseph and Christine Vito 21 Gates Ave., Northumberland $239,888 8/13
Anthony Weaver and Ralph Weaver Joseph Tolliver and Betty Jane Timmerman 967 Murray Road, Greenfield $260,000 8/13
Jacob and Michelle Hadden Phyllis Asche 13 Oak View Drive, Moreau $236,000 8/14
Peter and Alicia Bevan Timothy and Kelley Brennan 76 Greene Road, Greenfield $300,325 8/14
Natalie and Charles Wait Jr. Emily Mastrianni 19 Copperfield Road, Greenfield $770,000 8/14
Daniel Wright Stephen Offord 147 Medbury Road, Greenfield $244,000 8/14
Mark Shaver and Elizabeth Flynn Andrew and Kylie Holland 473 Lake Desolation Road, Greenfield $289,000 8/14
Ronald and Barbara Barber Monsour Enterprises LLC 1664 Route 9, Moreau $242,700 8/15
Michael Smith and Alexandra Marquis Smith Jae Marquis 342 Middle Grove Road, Greenfield $308,000 8/15
Christopher Rahayel Frederick Klotz Jr. 3 Nancys Way, Moreau $365,000 8/16
