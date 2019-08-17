Saratoga County deeds Aug. 5 to Aug. 9
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|David Stano and Catherine Murray Stano
|Brock and Kimberly Petrosso
|1464 Hadley Hill Road, Hadley
|$149,900
|8/5
|Paige Perry
|Jason and Sara Robarge
|17 Saratoga Ave., Corinth
|$127,094
|8/5
|Lisa Rhodes
|Robert and Carole Loffredo
|25 Palmer Terrace, Wilton
|$337,500
|8/5
|James and Cheryl Crawley
|Sonoma Grove LLC
|10 Berkeley Way, Wilton
|$516,072
|8/7
|Andrew Marocco
|LPC Properties LLC
|124 Middle Grove Road, Greenfield
|$557,000
|8/7
|Matthew Michael and Carrie Lin Braun
|Jerry and Shannon Kelley
|17 Castleberry Drive, Wilton
|$299,000
|8/7
|Kristine Wood and Frank Stewart
|Monsour Enterprises LLC
|33 Woodlawn Ave., Moreau
|$262,900
|8/7
|Diane Hemsworth
|Loren and Leland Bishop III
|42 Donegal Way, Wilton
|$425,000
|8/7
|Heather Vroman
|Barbara Paniccia
|58 Ferry Blvd., Moreau
|$164,800
|8/7
|Crystal LeFaucheur
|Richard Petty
|172 Butler Road, Moreau
|$186,000
|8/8
|Rickey and Britney Hagadorn
|Babson Homes LLC
|19 Ryans Ridge Road, Corinth
|$295,000
|8/8
|Brandon Semzock
|Linus Howard
|975 Locust Grove Road, Greenfield
|$60,000
|8/8
|Michael and Kellie Fisher
|Sonoma Grove LLC
|25 Berkeley Way, Wilton
|$653,268
|8/8
|Brian Canastra and Nicole Brodt
|Melynnda Dewitt
|4 Mockingbird Lane, Moreau
|$194,900
|8/9
|Robert Kirk and Donna Durant
|Cerrone Construction LLC
|10 Paris Road, Moreau
|$475,199
|8/9
