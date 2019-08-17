{{featured_button_text}}

Saratoga County deeds Aug. 5 to Aug. 9

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
David Stano and Catherine Murray Stano Brock and Kimberly Petrosso 1464 Hadley Hill Road, Hadley $149,900 8/5
Paige Perry Jason and Sara Robarge 17 Saratoga Ave., Corinth $127,094 8/5
Lisa Rhodes Robert and Carole Loffredo 25 Palmer Terrace, Wilton $337,500 8/5
James and Cheryl Crawley Sonoma Grove LLC 10 Berkeley Way, Wilton $516,072 8/7
Andrew Marocco LPC Properties LLC 124 Middle Grove Road, Greenfield $557,000 8/7
Matthew Michael and Carrie Lin Braun Jerry and Shannon Kelley 17 Castleberry Drive, Wilton $299,000 8/7
Kristine Wood and Frank Stewart Monsour Enterprises LLC 33 Woodlawn Ave., Moreau $262,900 8/7
Diane Hemsworth Loren and Leland Bishop III 42 Donegal Way, Wilton $425,000 8/7
Heather Vroman Barbara Paniccia 58 Ferry Blvd., Moreau $164,800 8/7
Crystal LeFaucheur Richard Petty 172 Butler Road, Moreau $186,000 8/8
Rickey and Britney Hagadorn Babson Homes LLC 19 Ryans Ridge Road, Corinth $295,000 8/8
Brandon Semzock Linus Howard 975 Locust Grove Road, Greenfield $60,000 8/8
Michael and Kellie Fisher Sonoma Grove LLC 25 Berkeley Way, Wilton $653,268 8/8
Brian Canastra and Nicole Brodt Melynnda Dewitt 4 Mockingbird Lane, Moreau $194,900 8/9
Robert Kirk and Donna Durant Cerrone Construction LLC 10 Paris Road, Moreau $475,199 8/9
