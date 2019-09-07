{{featured_button_text}}

Saratoga County deeds Aug. 19 to Aug. 30

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
AIM Services Inc. Greener Horizons LLC 4380 NYS Route 9N, Greenfield $309,000 Aug. 19
Brianna Lee Foy and Justin Michael Winchell Julio Cordova 17 Wilson Ave., Moreau $168,000 Aug. 20
Nancy Wade Darlene Plude 230 Reservoir Road Rear, Moreau $219,000 Aug. 20
Marsden and Andrea Chen Sonoma Grove LLC 18 Brentwood Blvd., Wilton $546,454 Aug. 20
Jeffrey and Belinda Morris Timothy Lussier and Michele Robinson 25 Burnham Road, Wilton $580,000 Aug. 20
Greg Wasserbach Jamie Topor 522 Colebrook Road, Northumberland $51,500 Aug. 20
Zachary Roger Green and Michelle Samantha Abrams Green John and Donna Kemmer 9 Brookside Drive, Wilton $380,000 Aug. 20
Trevor Ball Denno Construction LLC 83 Miner Road, Corinth $330,000 Aug. 21
Sara Miga and Eric Egan Ceres Zabel 112 Kilmer Road, Greenfield $475,000 Aug. 21
Heather Fredericks Upstate Property Purchasers LLC 617 Gansevoort Road, Moreau $169,900 Aug. 22
Christopher and Lorraine Pelkey Paul Korowajczyk and Denise Authement 126 Bell Brook Road, Hadley $57,000 Aug. 23
Erica Strife and Evan Croll William and Julie Nolan 16 Fairway, Wilton $260,000 Aug. 23
Jordan Kratz and Andrew Bishop Wesley and Merideth Schrader 4436 NYS Route 9N, Greenfield $299,500 Aug. 23
William and Julie Nolan James and Dianne Podesva 21 Rebecca Drive, Greenfield $360,000 Aug. 23
Kevin Skinner Craig Ross Jr. 109 Hollister Road, Corinth $70,000 Aug. 26
James and Mary Edwards Edward and Rebecca Murray 8 Snowberry Lane, Moreau $275,000 Aug. 26
Korey and Sarah Allen Chad Jerome 291 and 292 River St., Corinth $214,633 Aug. 26
Rebecca Bowdish Cartier Construction Co. LLC 21 Frasier Road, Greenfield $542,900 Aug. 27
Christopher and Mallory Holman Donald and Earla Woodworth 32 Merritt Road, Moreau $210,000 Aug. 27
Michael and Suzanne Rose MJP Property Development Inc. 46A Brampton Lane, Northumberland $392,400 Aug. 27
Salvatore Lomonaco III and Emily Wood Linda Zimmerman 64 Hatchery Road, Moreau $208,900 Aug. 27
Jamie Curtis Nicholas and Caitlin Drellos 14 Tom Sawyer Drive, Wilton $284,900 Aug. 27
Veronica Diorio Robert and Elizabeth Doepper 35 William St., Moreau $164,500 Aug. 27
William Sticht and Shirley Cole Cheryl Hudak 42 Eggleston St., Corinth $242,500 Aug. 27
Kyle Parent James and Rita Randall 305 Walnut St., Corinth $103,000 Aug. 27
Ryan Shields Timothy Craig and Ashley Marie Catlin 167 Reservoir Road, Moreau $189,000 Aug. 27
James Mahoney and Hillary Mason Ryan and Marlene Wolfe 62 Kings Road, Hadley $291,100 Aug. 27
Collette Alonzo Terri Shockley 60 Castleberry Drive, Wilton $173,250 Aug. 28
James Cortelyou Richard and Zoe Ann Shafer 11 Melanie Drive, Wilton $354,000 Aug. 28
Timothy and Helen Welch John Fitzner and Alice Lissow 4 Old River Road, Corinth $298,960 Aug. 29
Kristen Zorda Mike McBiles and Rose Ferris McBiles 240 Spier Falls Road, Greenfield $500,000 Aug. 29
Matthew and Laura Pausley Peter and Mary Carlisi 63 Brackett Lane, Wilton $276,000 Aug. 29
Kenneth Burdick Jr. George Johnsen 1788 Hadley Hill Road, Hadley $30,000 Aug. 29
Patricia Rosenbauer Robbin MacFarran 91 King Road, Wilton $175,000 Aug. 29
James and Kimberly Augone Marc and Danielle Gecewicz 4 Woodlake Drive, Wilton $269,000 Aug. 29
Matthew Kuznia Dustin and Sarah Sanden 20 San Luis Road, Northumberland $207,000 Aug. 30
Mark Lafave and Wheila Conway Julienne Flynn and Tyler Lahart 48 Atwell Road, Corinth $170,000 Aug. 30
Daniel Drumm Terrence Patrick O'Toole 470 Locust Grove Road, Greenfield $218,000 Aug. 30
Erik and Kasey Edson Ryan Smalley and Laura Carroll 17 Waverly Place, Wilton $417,000 Aug. 30
Nicholas George and Caitlin Drellos Erik Rodriguez 331 Daniels Road, Greenfield $365,000 Aug. 30
