|AIM Services Inc.
|Greener Horizons LLC
|4380 NYS Route 9N, Greenfield
|$309,000
|Aug. 19
|Brianna Lee Foy and Justin Michael Winchell
|Julio Cordova
|17 Wilson Ave., Moreau
|$168,000
|Aug. 20
|Nancy Wade
|Darlene Plude
|230 Reservoir Road Rear, Moreau
|$219,000
|Aug. 20
|Marsden and Andrea Chen
|Sonoma Grove LLC
|18 Brentwood Blvd., Wilton
|$546,454
|Aug. 20
|Jeffrey and Belinda Morris
|Timothy Lussier and Michele Robinson
|25 Burnham Road, Wilton
|$580,000
|Aug. 20
|Greg Wasserbach
|Jamie Topor
|522 Colebrook Road, Northumberland
|$51,500
|Aug. 20
|Zachary Roger Green and Michelle Samantha Abrams Green
|John and Donna Kemmer
|9 Brookside Drive, Wilton
|$380,000
|Aug. 20
|Trevor Ball
|Denno Construction LLC
|83 Miner Road, Corinth
|$330,000
|Aug. 21
|Sara Miga and Eric Egan
|Ceres Zabel
|112 Kilmer Road, Greenfield
|$475,000
|Aug. 21
|Heather Fredericks
|Upstate Property Purchasers LLC
|617 Gansevoort Road, Moreau
|$169,900
|Aug. 22
|Christopher and Lorraine Pelkey
|Paul Korowajczyk and Denise Authement
|126 Bell Brook Road, Hadley
|$57,000
|Aug. 23
|Erica Strife and Evan Croll
|William and Julie Nolan
|16 Fairway, Wilton
|$260,000
|Aug. 23
|Jordan Kratz and Andrew Bishop
|Wesley and Merideth Schrader
|4436 NYS Route 9N, Greenfield
|$299,500
|Aug. 23
|William and Julie Nolan
|James and Dianne Podesva
|21 Rebecca Drive, Greenfield
|$360,000
|Aug. 23
|Kevin Skinner
|Craig Ross Jr.
|109 Hollister Road, Corinth
|$70,000
|Aug. 26
|James and Mary Edwards
|Edward and Rebecca Murray
|8 Snowberry Lane, Moreau
|$275,000
|Aug. 26
|Korey and Sarah Allen
|Chad Jerome
|291 and 292 River St., Corinth
|$214,633
|Aug. 26
|Rebecca Bowdish
|Cartier Construction Co. LLC
|21 Frasier Road, Greenfield
|$542,900
|Aug. 27
|Christopher and Mallory Holman
|Donald and Earla Woodworth
|32 Merritt Road, Moreau
|$210,000
|Aug. 27
|Michael and Suzanne Rose
|MJP Property Development Inc.
|46A Brampton Lane, Northumberland
|$392,400
|Aug. 27
|Salvatore Lomonaco III and Emily Wood
|Linda Zimmerman
|64 Hatchery Road, Moreau
|$208,900
|Aug. 27
|Jamie Curtis
|Nicholas and Caitlin Drellos
|14 Tom Sawyer Drive, Wilton
|$284,900
|Aug. 27
|Veronica Diorio
|Robert and Elizabeth Doepper
|35 William St., Moreau
|$164,500
|Aug. 27
|William Sticht and Shirley Cole
|Cheryl Hudak
|42 Eggleston St., Corinth
|$242,500
|Aug. 27
|Kyle Parent
|James and Rita Randall
|305 Walnut St., Corinth
|$103,000
|Aug. 27
|Ryan Shields
|Timothy Craig and Ashley Marie Catlin
|167 Reservoir Road, Moreau
|$189,000
|Aug. 27
|James Mahoney and Hillary Mason
|Ryan and Marlene Wolfe
|62 Kings Road, Hadley
|$291,100
|Aug. 27
|Collette Alonzo
|Terri Shockley
|60 Castleberry Drive, Wilton
|$173,250
|Aug. 28
|James Cortelyou
|Richard and Zoe Ann Shafer
|11 Melanie Drive, Wilton
|$354,000
|Aug. 28
|Timothy and Helen Welch
|John Fitzner and Alice Lissow
|4 Old River Road, Corinth
|$298,960
|Aug. 29
|Kristen Zorda
|Mike McBiles and Rose Ferris McBiles
|240 Spier Falls Road, Greenfield
|$500,000
|Aug. 29
|Matthew and Laura Pausley
|Peter and Mary Carlisi
|63 Brackett Lane, Wilton
|$276,000
|Aug. 29
|Kenneth Burdick Jr.
|George Johnsen
|1788 Hadley Hill Road, Hadley
|$30,000
|Aug. 29
|Patricia Rosenbauer
|Robbin MacFarran
|91 King Road, Wilton
|$175,000
|Aug. 29
|James and Kimberly Augone
|Marc and Danielle Gecewicz
|4 Woodlake Drive, Wilton
|$269,000
|Aug. 29
|Matthew Kuznia
|Dustin and Sarah Sanden
|20 San Luis Road, Northumberland
|$207,000
|Aug. 30
|Mark Lafave and Wheila Conway
|Julienne Flynn and Tyler Lahart
|48 Atwell Road, Corinth
|$170,000
|Aug. 30
|Daniel Drumm
|Terrence Patrick O'Toole
|470 Locust Grove Road, Greenfield
|$218,000
|Aug. 30
|Erik and Kasey Edson
|Ryan Smalley and Laura Carroll
|17 Waverly Place, Wilton
|$417,000
|Aug. 30
|Nicholas George and Caitlin Drellos
|Erik Rodriguez
|331 Daniels Road, Greenfield
|$365,000
|Aug. 30
