CORINTH — For the first time in more than five years, passengers were carried over the Sacandaga River on the former Delaware & Hudson Railroad Adirondack Branch.

The Saratoga Corinth & Hudson (SC&H) Railway began operating between Corinth and Greenfield in 2022, and offers a variety of passenger experiences throughout the year.

“We just won one of the top 10 most scenic railroads in USA Today,” said Hal Raven, owner of the SC&H. “In years past, the train used to go up to Hadley and North Creek and things, but we only operate from Corinth south currently.”

But as part of the Hadley-Luzerne Maple Festival on April 29, the railway was permitted to run further north to Hadley again, giving passengers a rare view of the historic Hadley Bow Bridge.

The tour used two vintage Alco locomotives, the No.5, built in 1947, and the No. 3021, built in 1943 for the U.S. Army, both from Schenectady.

In spite of the wet weather and parts of the event that were cancelled, the railroad provided more than a hundred passenger rides throughout the day. Not only did this add to the event, but it also allowed for more off-site parking.

Raven said festivalgoers were delighted to see the old No. 5 and No. 3021 pull into the station. It even attracted the attention of U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam.

“It was great. People were happy to see the train up there,” he said. “Paul Tonko came up. He was super happy to see the train.”

Raven thanked Revolution Rail, Warren County and the town of Hadley as well as everyone involved in making the day a great success.

“It was kinda cool, just something new and different,” he said. “(It was nice) to get the train back up there and be able to work with (Revolution Rail), Warren County, Hadley for the festival.”

For more information about the SC&H railway, visit www.corinthtrain.com.

