SARATOGA SPRINGS — A new sports bar, VIP lounge and renovation casino floor are part of a major $8 million renovation project under way at Saratoga Casino Hotel.
The plans include an upgraded high-limit slots area, self-service beverage stations and new carpet, finishes, lighting fixtures, according to a news release. The sound system also will be upgraded and 50 multimedia screens will be added throughout the casino.
The work will be done in segments, so there will be minimal disruption to casino operations, and it is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Casino officials say that this will be the most “transformational” project the casino’s history, since the 2016 addition that included the 117-room luxury hotel and Morton’s Steakhouse in 2016.
“We’re confident that when everything is in place, our guests will recognize the significant strides and improvements we’re making to enhance their visits to Saratoga Casino Hotel,” said General Manager Alex Tucker in a news release.
The new 75-seat sports bar will be located near the main entrance and elevated above the casino floor. There will be two tiers of 360-degree multimedia screens, taps for over 20 craft and domestic beers and an a la carte menu offering high-end gastropub fare, according to a news release.
The new VIP lounge will feature private seating areas, plush couches, a television and gas fireplace. Select players will have access to the lounge and be able to enjoy complimentary drinks and food. Both the sports bar and lounge are expected to be completed by the fall.
The casino floor, which is more than 40,000 square feet will be refurbished to match the modern architecture and design featured in the hotel portion of the facility. Floss Barber Inc., of Philadelphia, designed and curated the new carpet, according to a news release.
Glens Falls-based architectural firm AJA will oversee the construction and Consigli Construction of Albany will complete the work.
Tucker thanked the Office of General Services and the New York State Gaming Commission for its commitment and partnerships through the planning process.
The casino opened its new outdoor gaming terrace last month.
