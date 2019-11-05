SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Casino Hotel opened the doors to its new sports bar on Friday.
The Mane Bar is located just inside the entrance to the casino and features 24 television screens, surrounding the bar on two tiers; 20 beer taps featuring a variety of local craft selections; and an a la carte menu offering high-end pub fare, including lobster sliders, wagyu steak sandwiches and truffle parmesan Saratoga chips, according to a news release.
In addition to viewing sporting events, guests will be able to wager on horse racing from tracks across the country.
The bar is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 a.m.
The bar opening completes the first phase of an $8 million renovation, which also included the new VIP lounge and high-limit area. The next phase of work includes new lighting, carpeting and upgraded bathrooms.
