LAKE GEORGE — The Saddle Up Stables property is for sale.
The 117-acre parcel at 3513 Lake Shore Drive has more than 1,200 feet of frontage along Route 9N and scenic vistas reaching 500 feet above the banks of Lake George, according to a listing from CREXi. The asking price is $1.7 million.
The property is currently home to a seasonal horse stable with a small retail store, nature trails, parking areas and three cottages.
For more information, contact, the Ikon Realty Group at 518-456-5440 or visit www.ikonrealtygroup.com.
