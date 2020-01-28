Route 9 Walmart in Queensbury undergoing renovations

QUEENSBURY — The Walmart store on Route 9 in Queensbury is getting a makeover.

Goods in several departments have been moved around, and floors torn up in places. Plans call for the floors to be redone and bathrooms and break room renovated.

New coolers will also be added, and a new roof will be put on to fix persistent leaks.

Floor tiles are being removed department-by-department, and the concrete underneath buffed to a shine.

For the time being, it's a bit of a process to find some things. Beverages, cleaning products and frozen foods had all been moved around as of Sunday, and many aisles had been squeezed together.

The work is expected to continue into the spring, with a grand reopening planned for May.

The Route 9 store was opened in 1995, filling the space where Sysco Market was, next to an Ames Department store. It was converted to a "superstore" with groceries in 2005.

