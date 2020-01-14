Rock Hill Bakehouse opening in new space

“He (Unkauf) said, ‘What do you think?’ and I said, ‘I’ll take it,’” Funiciello said.

Turning the empty warehouse into a bakery and cafe was “a Herculean task,” Funiciello said, and it ended up taking several months longer than he’d hoped.

“I’m still figuring out the last-minute feng shui,” he said on Tuesday.

He has been getting up at 4:30 in the morning and working to after 11 at night, Funiciello said, and he looked pale and weary. But his voice was determined and his talk, as usual, ranged over an array of subjects about which he is passionate, from “wheat mafia wheat,” which he won’t buy; to the fantastic seitan (a high-protein wheat gluten that can be substituted for meat) made by Berben & Wolff’s vegan deli in Albany; to his refusal to seek tax breaks or other government subsidies (“I do not want public money. This is a private business.”); to his love for his employees.

“I say to people, ‘I value you. We need you. ... The team of people I work with are family to me. They all have gone so far above and beyond to realize this dream,” he said.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

