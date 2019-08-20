GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls area lost jobs from July 2018 to July 2019, according to recently released state economic data.
Total nonfarm employment decreased by 500 jobs, or 0.8%, during that time. The number of private sector jobs dropped by 600, or 1.2%, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The data is gathered from a payroll survey of 18,000 New York employers.
Total jobs grew by 1,400 and total private sector jobs grew by 1,800, which is less than 0.1%. The country added 164,000 total nonfarm jobs for a 1.5% growth rate. A total of 148,000 private sector jobs were added — a 1.7% increase, according to a news release.
Glens Falls was one of only three metropolitan statistical areas in New York that lost private jobs year over year. Glens Falls was also one of only three areas that lost nonfarm jobs during that time, with the other two being Binghamton and Utica-Rome — each with a 0.1% drop.
The unemployment rate for the Glens Falls area increased from 3.4% to 3.5%, according to preliminary economic data. That is below the statewide average of 4%.
