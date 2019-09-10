{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Nearly half of all business owners in the Glens Falls metropolitan area are owned by women, according to a new report from a developer of custom business websites.

The report from Volusion compiled employment data from the latest U.S. Census Bureau to find that 49.1% of regional business owners are female. That is the seventh highest percentage among metropolitan areas in the country and way above the national average of 31%.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

There are 803 business owners in the region who are women. During the last 10 years, the percentage of women-owned businesses in the metropolitan area increased by 30 percentage points — the second-highest increase nationally.

The full report can be found at https://www.volusion.com/blog/cities-with-the-most-female-business-owners/.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments