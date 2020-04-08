Realtors take precautions after business deemed essential

LaValley Real Estate is moving toward having a more virtual presence, but is doing in-person showings with the agent arriving ahead of time to prepare the property before leaving and allowing the buyer to browse on their own.

“It obviously creates challenges, but given the atmosphere we’re currently in, I guess this is better than not being able to do anything,” LaValley said.

Engel & Volkers, based in Lake Placid, is working remotely and telling buyers that properties will be available to see as soon as it’s safe to do a showing, according to owner Collen M. Holmes.

“Our team is working remotely with a number of buying clients via email and phone, but our clients are sheltering in place and understand that we are not able to view properties at this time,” she said. “We are still working remotely on all of our transactions that were underway before the virus changed our process and some new transactions, one in particular that is sight unseen with a contingency that the buyer will be able to view the property as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The coronavirus pandemic has altered the way most people live their everyday lives, and almost no industry is untouched by guidance from the state designed to encourage people to stay home and social distance.