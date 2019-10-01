{{featured_button_text}}
QUEENSBURY — The fourth annual Realtor Trade Show and Affiliate Show will take place on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Northwest Bay Conference Center at SUNY Adirondack.

The free event is sponsored by Southern Adirondack Realtors Inc. and features the three educational forums.

At 4:30 p.m., Queensbury Building and Codes Director Dave Hatin will give a presentation about the town’s law that requires a septic system inspection upon transfer of the property.

There will be a summary of the Tenant Protection Act at 5:30 p.m., which will describe the changes in landlord/tenant law that were enacted in the Legislature.

At 6:30 p.m., there will be a presentation of the short-term rental laws that are being implemented in various local towns.

In addition, there will be 25 exhibitors, including home inspector services, mortgage lenders, kitchen design, gifts and recreational products, land surveyors, attorneys, insurance companies and environmental services.

