QUEENSBURY — The fourth annual Realtor Trade Show and Affiliate Show will take place on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Northwest Bay Conference Center at SUNY Adirondack.
The free event is sponsored by Southern Adirondack Realtors Inc. and features the three educational forums.
At 4:30 p.m., Queensbury Building and Codes Director Dave Hatin will give a presentation about the town’s law that requires a septic system inspection upon transfer of the property.
You have free articles remaining.
There will be a summary of the Tenant Protection Act at 5:30 p.m., which will describe the changes in landlord/tenant law that were enacted in the Legislature.
At 6:30 p.m., there will be a presentation of the short-term rental laws that are being implemented in various local towns.
In addition, there will be 25 exhibitors, including home inspector services, mortgage lenders, kitchen design, gifts and recreational products, land surveyors, attorneys, insurance companies and environmental services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.