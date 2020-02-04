Real estate company acquires Tops plaza in Warrensburg for $1.2 million. 

WARRENSBURG — The Tops plaza has been acquired by a Long Island-based real estate investment company for $1.2 million.

HCG, of Great Neck, purchased the property from the Philip Baroudi Trust of New Jersey.

The transaction closed on Jan. 17, according to a news release from Bryon Hakimi, principal of HCG.

The 29,000-square-foot shopping center at 3836 Main St. also contains Family Dollar and Subway.

