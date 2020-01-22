You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Radici will join array of Glens Falls restaurants
0 comments

Radici will join array of Glens Falls restaurants

{{featured_button_text}}
New restaurant

Radici is opening Thursday at 26 Ridge St. in downtown Glens Falls.

 Will Doolittle,

GLENS FALLS — The latest entrant in the city’s fine dining lineup is Radici, an Italian-inspired restaurant that opens Thursday and will feature handmade pasta, hand-cut steaks and fish dishes butchered from whole fish.

Carly Mankouski, an owner, will oversee the operation, with her husband, Brian Bowden, running the kitchen as chef. The two of them have worked together at various restaurants in the area over the last 12 years, but this is the first time they’ve opened their own place.

They will be leasing the space at 26 Ridge St., the former site of Bistro Tallulah, which closed a year ago.

“We’ll have regional, traditional recipes, with modern techniques and New World ingredients,” Bowden said.

The menu will include snacks and small plates ranging from $8 to $16 (for crab cakes); and about five main course entrees in the $20 to $25 range, along with daily features, Bowden said.

He spent a year working in the Caribbean, where “we would get in about 500 pounds of fish a week,” he said. He learned how to cut up whole fish, which “is a way better product,” he said.

“It’s not frozen, not mishandled. It’s the best possible ingredient we can offer our guests.”

The restaurant has a temporary liquor license — “to get the doors open and sales rolling,” Bowden said.

“It’s a little elevated, intimate dining experience,” Bowden said. “We want repeat diners, not to be a special occasions place. Approachable, affordable.”

The restaurant will soon start daily happy hours, 4 to 6 p.m., with specials from the kitchen, such as $1 oysters.

At first, Radici will be open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, but will eventually add brunch on one or both weekend days and probably open for dinner either Sunday or Monday as well.

The restaurant has 12 employees now, but they’re looking for more, Bowden said. The inside space is similar to the way it was in Bistro Tallulah, with a bar in the back.

The restaurant seats a maximum of 49 people.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at

@trafficstatic.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Rock Hill Bakehouse opening in new space
Business

Rock Hill Bakehouse opening in new space

Early Wednesday, the huge metal mixing bowls in Rock Hill Bakehouse's new site in the Shirt Factory Annex will start to turn, the dough will get separated and shaped on long breadboards and the refurbished French oven, shipped up from Florida, will bake its first daily batch of 3,000 loaves of Rock Hill bread.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News