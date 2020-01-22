Radici will join array of Glens Falls restaurants

GLENS FALLS — The latest entrant in the city’s fine dining lineup is Radici, an Italian-inspired restaurant that opens Thursday and will feature handmade pasta, hand-cut steaks and fish dishes butchered from whole fish.

Carly Mankouski, an owner, will oversee the operation, with her husband, Brian Bowden, running the kitchen as chef. The two of them have worked together at various restaurants in the area over the last 12 years, but this is the first time they’ve opened their own place.

They will be leasing the space at 26 Ridge St., the former site of Bistro Tallulah, which closed a year ago.

“We’ll have regional, traditional recipes, with modern techniques and New World ingredients,” Bowden said.

The menu will include snacks and small plates ranging from $8 to $16 (for crab cakes); and about five main course entrees in the $20 to $25 range, along with daily features, Bowden said.

He spent a year working in the Caribbean, where “we would get in about 500 pounds of fish a week,” he said. He learned how to cut up whole fish, which “is a way better product,” he said.

“It’s not frozen, not mishandled. It’s the best possible ingredient we can offer our guests.”